Indians end Point’s season, 78-33

SISSONVILLE, W. Va. — Turnovers resulted in a long night for the Big Blacks.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team began its Class AA Region IV, Section 1 contest on Monday night holding a 5-3 lead a little over two minutes in, but the Indians gathered momentum and dominated the rest of the way while earning a 78-33 victory at Calvin McKinney Gymnasium in Kanawha County.

The Big Blacks (3-19) made only three field goals in the first period, as SHS (12-10) utilized a 22-8 run to take control of the game. PPHS committed seven turnovers in the opening frame, while the hosts took advantage of the miscues with a 9-of-22 performance from the field.

The Indians extended their lead in the second quarter, as they manufactured a 22-7 run to take a 44-15 advantage at the midway mark.

PPHS connected on 6-of-23 field goals for 26 percent, including 1-of-8 from beyond the arc for 12 percent. The Big Blacks gathered 15 rebounds and committed 15 giveaways in the first half.

SHS made 17-of-41 shots from the field for 41 percent, including 5-of-7 from long distance for 71 percent. The Indians collected 18 rebounds and had just five giveaways.

The Red and Black’s woes continued in the third period as they made only one field goal, as Sissonville utilized a 22-2 run to take a 66-17 lead into the finale.

PPHS outscored SHS 16-12 in the fourth quarter, but the hosts ultimately held on for the 35-point victory.

Following the game, PPHS coach Josh Williams assessed his team’s performance — particularly fast pace of the contest and early deficit.

“We knew they liked to get out and run and they have some good shooters,” Williams said. “We even tried to adjust by only sending one guy to the boards and making sure it was a priority getting back, but they are just really good at advancing the basketball and running. We knew coming into tonight it would be a very tall order.

“They are a very good team. They just started hitting shots and getting nice looks in transition. That just dictated the game from there and it was hard for us to match up with them. We had three freshman that got a chance to play tonight. It gave them a look at what it takes to compete at this level. Hopefully by this experience we can see what it takes to get to the next level.”

The Big Blacks finished with a 14-of-48 performance from the field for 29 percent, including 2-of-17 from three-point range for 11 percent. PPHS also made 3-of-8 shots from the charity stripe for 37 percent. The Red and Black gathered 24 total rebounds and committed 25 turnovers.

Kade Oliver led the way for Point Pleasant with eight markers, while Camron Long and Hunter Bush were next with five points each, respectively.

Trace Derenberger and Kyle Martin followed with four markers apiece.

McKeehan Justus added three points, while Aiden Sang chipped in two markers.

Malik Butler and Logan Cochran rounded out the scoring for PPHS with one point apiece, respectively.

In contrast, Sissonville connected on 32-of-74 shot attempts for 43 percent, including 9-of-24 from beyond the arc for 37 percent. The Indians also made 8-of-13 shots from the free throw line for 61 percent. SHS collected 33 rebounds and committed seven turnovers.

Watson Mosteller led the way with a game-high 15 markers, as Will Hackney and Zach McCutcheon followed with 10 points apiece respectively.

Michael Pinkerton and Nate Sanders were next with nine markers each.

Nolan Woodrum added eight points, as Ethan Granata chipped in four markers.

Hunter Thomas and Dustin Null were next with three points each, respectively.

Andrew Burdette, Dylan Griffith and Sawyer Wyatt concluded the scoring for Sissonville as each scored two markers, respectively.

It was the final basketball game for senior Trace Derenberger, the only upperclassman on Point Pleasant’s varsity roster.

Point Pleasant senior Trace Derenberger (50) attempts a shot against a Sissonville defender during the second half of Monday night's 78-33 loss to the Indians at Calvin McKinney Gymnasium in Sissonville, W.Va. Point Pleasant sophomore Logan Cochran (2) looks to pass against a Sissonville defender during the first half of Monday night's 78-33 loss to the Indians at Calvin McKinney Gymnasium in Sissonville, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Point Pleasant freshman Malik Butler (20) attempts a shot against a Sissonville defender during the first half of Monday night's 78-33 loss to the Indians at Calvin McKinney Gymnasium in Sissonville, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports)

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

