Wildcats take down OVCS, 74-45

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A 12-point first quarter cushion allowed visiting Hannan to set the tone on Tuesday night during a 74-45 victory over the Ohio Valley Christian boys basketball team in Gallia County.

The Wildcats (7-10) found themselves ahead 22-10 entering the second period, but OVCS (5-19) utilized a 7-2 run over the span of 2:16 to cut the deficit to seven points. Despite the scoring surge by the Defenders, the Blue and White closed out the half on an 11-4 run to enter the locker room leading 35-21.

HHS made 14-of-34 shots from the field for 41 percent, including 5-of-11 from three-point range for 45 percent. The Wildcats committed six turnovers and gathered 22 rebounds in the first half.

The Blue and Yellow connected on 9-of-35 shot attempts for 25 percent, including 0-of-5 from long distance. OVCS pulled down 17 rebounds and turned the ball over three times.

The Wildcats furthered their lead when play resumed in the third period, as a 24-13 run gave them a 59-33 advantage entering the final eight minutes of the game. Hannan closed the final period on a 15-11 run to earn the 29-point victory.

“We only had six players tonight,” Hannan head coach Becky Ferrell said following the game. “We had a lot calls against us. The boys played well even though a lot of things were going against us.”

For OVCS head coach Steve Rice, it was a game of too many empty opportunities.

“We missed too many layups,” Rice said. “In the second half, we had a lot of turnovers. That costs us a lot of baskets on the other end. We had a good game plan for the game but we didn’t execute it very well. They hit their shots.”

The Blue and White finished the contest with a 31-of-76 performance from the field for 40 percent, including an 8-of-22 effort from three-point range for 36 percent. HHS also went 4-of-5 from the charity stripe for 80 percent. The Wildcats collected 47 total rebounds and committed 13 turnovers.

Malachi Cade and Dalton Coleman each scored a game-high 29 points. Logan Nibert was next with 12 markers and Andrew Gillispie had four points to complete the scoring for Hannan.

The Defenders made 14-of-62 field goal attempts for 22 percent, including 1-of-11 from beyond the arc for nine percent. The Blue and Yellow were also 4-of-8 from the free throw line for 50 percent. OVCS gathered 36 rebounds and committed 19 turnovers.

Justin Beaver lead the way with 18 points, including one trifecta. Andrew Dubs also completed the contest in double figures with 10 markers.

Asher Peck was next with five points and Christian Higginbotham completed the scoring with two markers.

OVCS returns to the hardwood on Monday as it hosts Heritage Christian at 6 p.m.

The Wildcats next take to the court on Thursday when they host Buffalo at 7:30 p.m.

Hannan junior Andrew Gillispie (2) gathers a rebound during the second half of the Wildcats’ 74-45 victory over Ohio Valley Christian on Tuesday night in Gallipolis, Ohio. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.15-HAN-Gilliespie.jpg Hannan junior Andrew Gillispie (2) gathers a rebound during the second half of the Wildcats’ 74-45 victory over Ohio Valley Christian on Tuesday night in Gallipolis, Ohio. Ohio Valley Christian’s Andrew Dubs (22) attempts a shot against Hannan defenders Matthew Qualls (30) and Logan Nibert (15) during the first half of the Wildcats’ 74-45 victory on Tuesday night in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.15-HAN-Dubs.jpg Ohio Valley Christian’s Andrew Dubs (22) attempts a shot against Hannan defenders Matthew Qualls (30) and Logan Nibert (15) during the first half of the Wildcats’ 74-45 victory on Tuesday night in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Hannan junior attempts a pass against two OVCS defenders during the second half of the Wildcats’ 74-45 win on Tuesday night in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.15-HAN-Coleman-2-.jpg Hannan junior attempts a pass against two OVCS defenders during the second half of the Wildcats’ 74-45 win on Tuesday night in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) OVCS sophomore Arden Peck (2) attempts a shot during the first half of the Defenders 74-45 loss to Hannan on Tuesday night in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.15-HAN-Peck.jpg OVCS sophomore Arden Peck (2) attempts a shot during the first half of the Defenders 74-45 loss to Hannan on Tuesday night in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports)

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106.