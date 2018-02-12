Devils 3-peat as OVC champs

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — It wasn’t as dominant as the repeat effort a year ago, but eight was still more than enough for the Blue Devils.

The Gallia Academy wrestling team landed eight individual champions and secured its third consecutive league title on Saturday at the 2018 Ohio Valley Conference championships held at Fairland High School.

The Blue Devils — who won 12 of the 14 divisions last winter — finished the day with five repeat champions and a trio of first-time honorees while earning decisive wins over the field in Lawrence County.

The Blue and White secured a 60-24 win over Fairland and also beat Chesapeake before knocking off Ironton by a 71-5 count.

Seniors Caleb Greenlee (113) and Kyle Greenlee (126) both repeated as league champions, with Kyle also clinching his 150th career victory with the divisional title. Juniors Jason Stroud (106), Justin Day (132) and Boo Pullins (182) also repeated as OVC champions.

Junior Kenton Ramsey (120), as well as sophomores Bronson Carter (138) and Logan Griffith (195), also came away with their first league crowns.

Austin Perovi (152), Kenny Siders (160) and Hunter Terry (285) were also runners-up in their respective weight classes.

Todd May, in his second season in charge at GAHS, was also named the OVC Coach of the Year.

“The kids fought hard and it is cool to win three league titles in a row,” May said following the event. “The kids wanted to win it again and it showed on the mat.”

Fairland landed three divisional champions in Hunter Brewer (145), Blaine Cremeans (160) and Mason Cox (285). Cox was the lone repeat champion for the host Dragons.

Treyvon Wascavage (152) and Dillon Lunsford (170) won individual titles for Chesapeake, while Ironton had a single champion in Rocky White at 220 pounds.

Pictured are members of the 2017-18 Gallia Academy varsity wrestling team. Seated in front, from left, are C.J. Northup, Jason Stroud, Kenton Ramsey, Corbin Walker, Trentin Waller, Francesco Russo, Dewey Ferguson and Grant Bryan. Kneeling middle are Chancey Odom, Justin Day, Boo Pullins, Kaden Ehman, Johnathan Shepherd, Bronson Carter and Tristin Crisenbery. Standing in back Kenny Siders, Zac Canaday, Caleb Greenlee, Hunter Terry, Nickolas Hufford, Kyle Greenlee, Andrew Mullins and Logan Griffith. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_GA-wre.jpg Pictured are members of the 2017-18 Gallia Academy varsity wrestling team. Seated in front, from left, are C.J. Northup, Jason Stroud, Kenton Ramsey, Corbin Walker, Trentin Waller, Francesco Russo, Dewey Ferguson and Grant Bryan. Kneeling middle are Chancey Odom, Justin Day, Boo Pullins, Kaden Ehman, Johnathan Shepherd, Bronson Carter and Tristin Crisenbery. Standing in back Kenny Siders, Zac Canaday, Caleb Greenlee, Hunter Terry, Nickolas Hufford, Kyle Greenlee, Andrew Mullins and Logan Griffith. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.