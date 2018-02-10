Bulldogs bite River Valley, 67-46

BIDWELL, Ohio — An early scoring drought made for a long night for the Raiders.

The River Valley boys basketball team held the lead against visiting Athens for 17 seconds of Friday night’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio contest, as the Raiders were defeated 67-46 in Gallia County.

RVHS (5-14, 3-8 TVC Ohio) led 5-4 with four minutes remaining in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs (10-9, 8-3) utilized a 19-9 run to take a 23-14 advantage into the second frame.

AHS furthered its lead to 34-14 by the 5:41 mark of the second period, as the Silver and Black were held scoreless over a span of 4:16.

The Raiders made three field goals in the second quarter, as the Bulldogs held a 45-23 lead at intermission.

Over the course of the first half, River Valley converted on 8-of-23 shots from the field for 34 percent, including 5-of-11 from beyond the arc for 45 percent. Athens connected on 16-of-35 of its field goals for 45 percent, including 6-of-13 from three-point range for 46 percent.

AHS outrebounded RVHS 16-14 through two quarters of play. The Raiders committed 10 turnovers to just six by the visitors.

Both teams played evenly in the third period, but Athens extended the deficit to 24 points by way of a 14-13 run. Despite a 6-of-18 shooting performance from the field by the Bulldogs, the Raiders struggled over the eight-minute span as they made 4-of-11 field goal attempts and committed seven turnovers.

The Silver and Black closed the final quarter on a 10-7 run, but the early momentum by Athens was enough to secure the 21-point victory.

The Bulldogs earned a season sweep of the Raiders with the win having earned a 79-51 victory on Dec. 8, 2017, in The Plains.

River Valley made 16-of-44 shots from the field for 36 percent, including 8-of-17 from long distance for 47 percent. The Raiders also were 6-of-8 from the charity stripe for 75 percent. RVHS collected 26 rebounds and committed 22 turnovers.

Jarret McCarley led the Silver and Black with 10 markers, including two trifectas. Layne Fitch was next with nine points, as he finished with three three-pointers.

Jordan Lambert followed with eight points, while Rory Twyman chipped in five markers. Darian Peck and Dustin Barber finished with four points apiece.

Rounding out the scoring for RVHS were Patrick Brown, Chase Caldwell and Kyle Coen with two markers each.

Athens shot 25-of-69 from the field for 36 percent, including 8-of-18 from three-point range for 44 percent. The Bulldogs also made 9-of-14 free throws for 64 percent. AHS gathered a total of 33 rebounds and turned the ball over 13 times.

Logan Mayfield finished with a game-high 21 points, including three trifectas. Eli Chubb also reached double figures as he scored 14 markers including four three-pointers.

Elijah Williams was next with nine markers, while Isaiah Butcher scored seven points. Justine Hynes and Micah Saltman followed with six points and five markers, respectively.

Austin Kosha chipped in three points, while Robert Dickleman rounded out the scoring with two markers.

River Valley senior Jarret McCarley (0) attempts a shot against two Athens defenders during the second half of Friday night’s 67-46 loss in Bidwell. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.10-RV-McCarley.jpg River Valley senior Jarret McCarley (0) attempts a shot against two Athens defenders during the second half of Friday night’s 67-46 loss in Bidwell. Scott Jones|OVP Sports River Valley freshman Jordan Lambert (23) attempts a shot against an Athens defender during the second half of Friday night’s 67-46 loss in Bidwell, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.10-RV-Lambert.jpg River Valley freshman Jordan Lambert (23) attempts a shot against an Athens defender during the second half of Friday night’s 67-46 loss in Bidwell, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports River Valley sophomore Chase Caldwell (14) attempts to pass against an Athens defender during the second half of Friday night’s 67-46 loss in Bidwell, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.10-RV-Caldwell.jpg River Valley sophomore Chase Caldwell (14) attempts to pass against an Athens defender during the second half of Friday night’s 67-46 loss in Bidwell, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

