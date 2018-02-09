Warren outlasts Lady Marauders in OT, 65-59

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A final frustrating night at home.

Kate Liston made two free throws with four seconds left to force overtime, then netted seven points during an 11-5 run over that extra four-minute span to guide visiting Warren to a 65-59 victory over the Meigs girls basketball team on Thursday night in a non-conference contest at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The host Lady Marauders (10-12) — who honored Devin Humphreys and Madison Hendricks as part of Senior Night festivities — got off to a slow start as the Lady Warriors (17-3) stormed out to an early 11-6 edge, then hit four trifectas as part of an 18-12 second quarter surge that gave the Blue and White a 29-18 intermission advantage.

MHS responded by hitting five three-pointers during a 21-15 third quarter charge while also trimming the deficit down to 44-39 headed into the stretch run.

Becca Pullins hit two three-pointers and netted a dozen points as part of a 15-8 run that gave the the Maroon and Gold a 54-52 edge with just seconds left in the fourth canto.

Meigs junior Kassidy Betzing was whistled for her fifth and final personal foul with four seconds left as Liston was driving to the basket. Liston converted both free throw attempts, forcing a 54-all tie at the end of 32 minutes.

Meigs struggled to find offense without Betzing in the extra session, as only Hendricks and Pullins mustered a basket apiece — the same number that Liston had by herself. Liston also converted 3-of-4 free throw attempts as part of a 7-of-8 effort at the line in overtime.

The Lady Marauders made 20 total field goals — including nine three-pointers — and also went 10-of-19 at the free throw line for 53 percent.

Pullins led the hosts with a game-high 21 points, with 16 of those coming after the third quarter. Betzing and Madison Fields were next with a dozen points apiece, followed by Hendricks with nine markers.

Marissa Noble and Taylor Swartz completed the scoring with respective efforts of three and two points.

Meigs finished the regular season with a 3-5 mark at home, including losses in its final three outings at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The Lady Warriors netted 22 total field goals — including 10 trifectas — and also went 11-of-15 at the charity stripe for 73 percent.

Molly McCutcheon paced a balanced WHS attack with 16 points, with 10 of those coming in the third stanza. Liston was next with 13 points, while Caspen Ford and Emily Jackson respectively chipped in 12 and 11 markers.

Peyton Bowe contributed nine points to the winning cause, while Emme Bowe completed things with four markers.

Meigs opens Division III tournament play on Wednesday when it travels to Jackson High School for a sectional semifinal contest against Oak Hill at 8 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.