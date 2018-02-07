Men 2nd, women 5th at Denison

GRANVILLE, Ohio — Zavien Parker and Tellis Horne finished 1-2 in a pair of events to lead the University of Rio Grande men’s track & field team in Saturday’s Bob Shannon Invitational at Denison University’s Mitchell Center.

Parker, a freshman from Pickerington, Ohio, grabbed first place in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.02 and took top honors in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.33.

Horne, a fellow frosh from Canton, Ohio, crossed immediately after his teammate in both sprints, finish the 60 in 7.04 and the 200 in 22.50.

Senior Clinton Campbell (Malta, OH) actually gave the RedStorm a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 by crossing the finish line in 22.98.

Rio also received second place finishes from senior Alex Nichols (Pickerington, OH) in the shot put (15.46m) and the 4×400 relay team – comprised of Campbell, freshman Sterling Smith (Reynoldsburg, OH), Horne and Parker – which finished in a time of 3:31.95.

Other top 10 finishers for the RedStorm included freshman Alan Holdheide (Fort Loramie, OH), who was third in the pole vault after clearing 4.10m; Smith, who placed fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.75; freshman Mohamed Farah (Galloway, OH), who placed fifth in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:13.27; sophomore Zack Collins (Newark, OH), who was fifth in the weight throw with a toss covering 14.08m; and freshman Eli Willis (Ironton, OH), who grabbed eighth place in the pole vault with an effort of 3.80m.

Rio Grande finished second in the team competition with 77.5 points, just ahead of Ohio Wesleyan University with 76 points.

Carnegie Mellon University won the team title with 183 points.

Tyanna Petty-Craft and Katie Browning recorded first-place finishes, while teammate Amirah Strauther had a pair of runner-up showings to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s track & field team in Saturday’s Bob Shannon Invitational at Denison University’s Mitchell Center.

Petty-Craft, a senior from Somerset, Ohio, edged Strauther for the top spot in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.25.

Strauther, a freshman from Pickerington, Ohio, posted a time of 9.28 in the 60 and also took second place in the high jump after covering 1.55m.

Browning, a senior from Athens, Ohio, earned her win in the pole vault with an effort of 3.50m.

Rio Grande, which finished fifth in the team competition with 55 points, also got top 10 outings from junior Lucy Williams (Athens, OH), who placed third in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 10:58.63; Petty-Craft, who was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 4.86m; freshman Rachael Barber (Ashland, KY), who placed sixth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.27 and ninth in the triple jump with an effort covering 9.04m; ; freshman Madi Oiler (Gallipolis, OH), who was sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.83 and seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.65; freshman Taylor Tackett (Hillsboro, OH), who was eighth in the 400 after finishing in 1:02.68 and 10th in the 200-meter dash after crossing in 28.18; senior Keri Lawrence (Pomeroy, OH), who was ninth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:32.91; freshman Alexis McJunkins (Heath, OH), who was 10th in the shot put with a toss of 10.03m; and junior Alexis Johnson-Schoolcraft (Mercerville, OH), who was 10th in the weight throw with a heave of 11.02m.

Carnegie Mellon won the team title with 119 points, while Ohio Wesleyan (97.5 pts.), Roanoke (82 pts.) and Kenyon (71 pts.) also finished in front of Rio Grande.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday in the River States Conference Championships hosted by Tiffin University.

Action is scheduled to get underway at 3 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

