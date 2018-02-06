Wahama falls to Belpre, 65-48

MASON, W.Va. — Turnovers can sway an entire game.

Wahama kept its contest with the Lady Eagles tight through the first eight minutes of play, but a rash of giveaways by the Red and White provided scoring opportunities throughout the night as visitor Belpre rolled to a 65-48 victory on Monday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking girls basketball contest at Gary Clark Court.

The Lady Falcons (4-12, 3-12 TVC Hocking) trailed by only three points at the end of the first period, as Belpre (11-8, 10-5) utilized an 11-8 run to take the early advantage.

Over the course of 3:30 of the second period, WHS pulled within one point of the Lady Eagles at 14-13 . BHS — the beneficiary of 15 turnovers by the hosts in the first half — closed out the remaining 4:30 of the half on an 18-6 run to take a 32-19 lead into intermission.

The Lady Falcons made 5-of-28 shots attempts, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. In contrast, Belpre were 9-of-28 from the field, including 4-of-13 from three-point range.

Wahama opened the third quarter on a 6-0 run to pull within seven points of the lead, but the Lady Eagles soared to a 48-35 advantage entering the finale.

Both teams crashed the boards in equal fashion in the third period pulling down 12 rebounds apiece. The two squads minimized turnovers over that span as well, giving away the ball just five time each.

The final eight minutes of play provided a steady diet of shot attempts, as both teams combined to shoot the ball 32 times in the period. Belpre closed the fourth quarter on a 17-13 run to earn a 17-point victory.

The Orange and Black earned a season sweep with the win, having defeated Red and White 61-43 on Jan. 4 in Belpre.

“The kids didn’t quit,” Wahama head coach John Arnott said following the game. “Every time Belpre saw us have to take starters out due to foul trouble, the really pressured the ball. We can put points on the board and beat the press when we have the right personnel on the floor.

“We missed a lot of shots in the first quarter. We got off to a bad start, but I’m not in any way disappointed in these kids — they pushed hard.”

The Lady Falcons made 13-of-60 shots from the field for 21 percent, including 2-of-6 from three-point range for 33 percent. Wahama gathered 32 rebounds and committed 28 turnovers.

Meanwhile, Belpre made 22-of-70 shot attempts for 31 percent, including a 5-of-21 effort from beyond the arc for 23 percent. The Lady Eagles committed 22 turnovers and pulled down 40 rebounds.

Free throws also proved a factor in the contest, as WHS was 18-of-29 from the line for 62 percent. In comparison, BHS went 12-of-22 from the charity stripe for 54 percent.

The Red and White were led by sophomore Hannah Rose, who provided a a game-high 24 points — including an 8-of-14 effort from the free throw line. Emma Gibbs was next with 12 points, while Gracie VanMeter and Lizzy Mullins followed with four markers each.

Emilly VanMatre and Lizzy Mullins closed out the scoring with two points apiece, respectively.

For Belpre, Kyna Waderker finished the night with 21 markers. Sydney Spencer followed with 12 points and Abby Lafatch chipped in 11 markers.

Curstin Griffin was next with seven points and Emmie Deems had six markers. Kyanna Ray and Khyleigh Scott concluded scoring with five markers and three points, respectively.

The Lady Falcons return to action on Thursday when they travel to Mercerville to face South Gallia in a TVC Hocking contest.

Wahama freshman Emma Gibbs (11) attempts to make a pass against a Belpre defender during the first half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball contest in Mason, W.Va. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.07-WAH-BEL-Gibbs.jpg Wahama freshman Emma Gibbs (11) attempts to make a pass against a Belpre defender during the first half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball contest in Mason, W.Va. Scott Jones|OVP Sports Wahama freshman Harley Roush (24) attempts a shot during the second half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball contest versus Belpre in Mason, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.07-WAH-BEL-Roush.jpg Wahama freshman Harley Roush (24) attempts a shot during the second half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball contest versus Belpre in Mason, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports Wahama sophomore Hannah Rose (1) dribbles across midcourt against a pursuing Belpre defender during the second half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball game in Mason, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.07-WAH-BEL-Rose.jpg Wahama sophomore Hannah Rose (1) dribbles across midcourt against a pursuing Belpre defender during the second half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball game in Mason, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106.

