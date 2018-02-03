Marauders wallop Wellston, 48-35

WELLSTON, Ohio — A defensive performance to remember.

The Meigs boys basketball team held Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Wellston to a 13 field goals on Friday night, as the Marauders rolled to a 48-35 victory in Jackson County.

Meigs (7-11, 4-6 TVC Ohio) charged out to a 13-7 lead through eight minutes of play and extended its lead to double digits, at 22-12, by halftime.

Wellston (10-6, 6-3) — which had won five straight games headed into Friday — scored 10 points in the third quarter. However, the Marauders extended their lead to 37-22 headed into the fourth, scoring 15 third-quarter points, 13 of which came from sophomore Weston Baer.

WHS had its best offensive period of the night in the fourth, scoring 13 points, but Meigs closed the 48-35 win with 11 points over the final eight minutes.

In the win, the Marauders made 11-of-19 (57.9 percent) shots from the foul line. Meanwhile, Wellston made 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) free throw tries.

Baer paced the hosts with 20 points, combining seven two-pointers, one trifecta and a trio of free throws. Zach Bartrum hit a team-best five free throws and finished with nine points, while Nick Lilly connected on a pair of three-pointers and finished with seven markers.

Bobby Musser contributed six points to the winning cause, Wyatt Hoover chipped in with four points, while Austin Mahr added two.

Matt Simpson led the Golden Rockets with 15 points, followed by Decota McKenzie with eight. Jase Arthur and Jordan Lucas both scored six points on two three-pointers apiece, rounding out the WHS total.

Meigs — which hadn’t previously held a team under 40 points in a game this winter — has now won seven of its last nine decisions.

The season series between Meigs and Wellston will finish tied at one, as the Golden Rockets won by a 67-56 count on Dec. 22 at MHS.

The Marauders will put their season-high three-game winning streak on the line when they welcome Alexander to Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

