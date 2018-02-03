Falcons nip Eastern at buzzer, 64-63

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Just seconds from victory.

The Eastern boys basketball team was ahead by one point as time winded down in the Friday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in ‘The Nest’, but a Seattle Compston buzzer-beater gave visiting Miller a 64-63 victory and the season sweep of the Eagles.

The Falcons (11-6, 9-4 TVC Hocking) — who also defeated EHS by a 64-51 final on Dec. 22 in Hemlock — jumped out to a 16-13 lead after one quarter on Friday.

Eastern (5-10, 2-9) — which has now lost four one-possession games this season — outscored its guest by a 14-to-11 clip in the second quarter, making the halftime tally 27-27.

In a fast-paced third quarter, the hosts outscored MHS by a 20-to-19 edge, and the Eagles headed into the fourth quarter with a 47-46 lead.

Eastern made 10-of-12 free throws and a trio of two-pointers in the fourth quarter, but Miller surged for 18 points in the period and escaped with a 64-63 victory.

For the game, EHS shot 17-of-23 (73.9 percent) from the free throw line, where MHS was 11-of-16 (68.8 percent).

The Eagle offense was led by sophomore Garrett Barringer with 17 points on seven field goals and a 3-of-4 performance from the stripe. Isaiah Fish scored a dozen points for the hosts, Mason Dishong added 11, while Kaleb Hill and Colton Reynolds scored seven each.

Eastern’s scoring column was rounded out by Sharp Facemyer and Blaise Facemyer with six and three points respectively. Reynolds and Blaise Facemyer were responsible for the Eagles’ pair of three-pointers in the contest.

Colby Bartley led the guests with 18 points, followed by Compston with 16. Blayton Cox and Alec Eveland had 11 points apiece, with Cox draining a trio of three-pointers, while Carson Starlin finished with eight points.

After hosting Ohio Valley Christian in non-league play on Saturday, Eastern will welcome Wahama to ‘The Nest’ for a TVC Hocking showdown on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.