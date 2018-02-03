Lady Patriots top OVCS, 36-28

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — One quarter can make all the difference.

A 13-8 first period run provided Ohio Valley Christian with the chance to set the tone on Friday night, but 12 turnovers by the Blue and Yellow in the second period helped lead the Calvary Baptist Academy girls basketball team to a 36-28 victory in the Gallia County.

The Lady Defenders (1-13) made only one field goal in the second quarter, as the Lady Patriots (11-12) utilized a 9-2 run to carry a 17-15 advantage into intermission.

Over the span of the first two periods, OVCS made 7-of-17 shots from the field for 41 percent, including a 0-of-2 performance from three-point range. CBA converted 6-of-22 shots for 27 percent, including o-of-1 from beyond the arc.

Both teams pulled down 10 rebound apiece, while the Lady Defenders committed 15 turnovers to eight by the Lady Patriots.

Calvary Baptist used an 8-5 run in the third quarter to extend its lead to 25-20 as play entered the finale.

The five-point deficit was as close as the Lady Defenders would come over the remaining eight minutes of play as the Lady Patriots outscored their hosts 11-8 to close out a 12-point win.

OVCS finished the night having shot 11-of-41 from the field for 27 percent, including 2-of-19 from three-point range for 11 percent. The Lady Defenders collected 30 rebounds and committed 28 turnovers.

Emily Childers led the way with 14 points, including two trifectas. Kristen Durst was next with six markers.

Cori Hutchison chipped in five markers and Lauren Regan rounded out the scoring with three points.

CBA made 14-of-58 field goals for 24 percent, including 1-of-10 from beyond the arc for 10 percent. The Lady Patriots pulled down 31 rebounds and committed 17 turnovers.

Hannah Bailey finished with a game-high 20 points, including one three-pointer. Hannah Holstein was next with seven markers.

Makenna Smith followed with three markers, while Sydnie Neely, Madison Neely and Ashlynn Bowles concluded the scoring for the Lady Patriots with two points apiece.

The Lady Defenders return to action on Monday when they travel to face Covenant Christian.

Ohio Valley Christian junior Makala Sizemore (24) looks to pass against two Lady Patriots defenders during the first half of the Lady Defenders 36-28 loss to Calvary Baptist Academy on Friday in Gallipolis. Ohio Valley Christian junior Kristen Durst (23) looks to pass against during the first half of the Lady Defenders 36-28 loss to Calvary Baptist Academy on Friday in Gallipolis. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Ohio Valley Christian freshman Lauren Ragan (5) dribbles the ball against a Lady Patriots defender during the first half of the Lady Defenders 36-28 loss to Calvary Baptist Academy on Friday in Gallipolis. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports)

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

