Wahama wins tri-match

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A night to remember in Hancock County.

The Wahama wrestling program made some history and also scored a pair of head-to-head victories in the process on Wednesday night following a tri-match with Magnolia and Linsly held at Madonna High School.

The White Falcons had all 10 grapplers come away with at least one victory at the event, which included a first and a fourth in the program’s history.

Three-year captain and four-year starter Ethan Herdman became the fourth WHS grappler to reach 100 career wins. The senior accomplished the feat on his first of two pinfall wins at 152 pounds, joining Perry Ellis (127), Randall Robie (123) and Kane Roush (120) on the school’s esteemed list.

Wahama sophomore Emma Tomlinson also became the first female wrestler to score a pinfall victory in program history after needing only 26 seconds to pin Kayden Jones of Magnolia. Kailyn Allison also picked up a win at 160 pounds by forfeit.

Ethan VanMatre (120), Trevor Hunt (132-138) and Antonio Serevicz (220) also went unbeaten at the tri-match, with Hunt and Serevicz each recording two pinfall victories. VanMatre also had a pinfall win.

Trey Peters (126), Wes Peters (145), Jase Heckaman (170) and Christian Thomas (182) all finished 1-1 on the night, with Heckaman and Thomas each scoring a pinfall victory.

The White Falcons defeated Linsly by a 37-33 count and also picked up a 42-33 win over Magnolia. Linsly defeated Magnolia by a 42-31 margin in the other third of the tri-match.

Wahama senior Ethan Herdman locks in a hold a George Washington opponent during a 152-pound match at the 2017 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held at Point Pleasant High School in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.3-WAH-Herdman.jpg Wahama senior Ethan Herdman locks in a hold a George Washington opponent during a 152-pound match at the 2017 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held at Point Pleasant High School in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

