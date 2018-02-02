Crooksville tops Lady Falcons, 67-40

MASON, W.Va. — The Lady Falcons couldn’t finish what they started.

Visiting Crooksville made a 23-3 second quarter charge and ultimately rolled to a 67-40 victory over the Wahama girls basketball team on Thursday night in a non-conference contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The host Lady Falcons (5-12) and Lady Ceramics (7-10) were competing due to the cancellation of Trimble’s season, and both teams were scheduled to play the Lady Tomcats before their season was cut short due to numbers. Wahama, coincidentally, picks up an automatic win over THS in the league standings — despite Thursday night’s outcome.

The Lady Falcons dropped their sixth consecutive decision, but things appeared to be working for WHS early on as Hannah Rose scored all 15 points while building a 15-12 first quarter advantage.

CHS, however, quickly turned the tide as the guests made a 13-0 surge over the opening three minutes of the second frame, resulting in a 25-15 edge.

Victoria VanMatre ended the scoring drought with a basket at the 4:46 mark to pull back to within single digits, then Emma Gibbs added a free throw a minute later to close the gap down to 25-18. The hosts were never closer the rest of the way.

Ana Fink hit the last half of her four trifectas down the stretch as part of a 10-0 run that gave the Lady Ceramics a 35-18 intermission advantage.

Crooksville grew its lead out to as many as 30 points in the third quarter before securing a 52-24 cushion headed into the finale. The Lady Falcons — who trailed 64-28 with 3:53 remaining — won the fourth by a slim 16-15 margin to wrap up the 27-point outcome.

Wahama made 13 total field goals — including four three-pointers — and also shot 10-of-26 at the free throw line for 38 percent.

Rose led the hosts with 25 points, followed by VanMatre and Harley Roush with five points apiece. Gracie VanMeter was next with four markers, while Gibbs completed the scoring with a single point.

Gibbs paced WHS with 10 rebounds, two blocks and two assists, while Roush also led the team with three steals.

Crooksville netted 25 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 11-of-13 at the charity stripe for 85 percent.

Carson Miller led CHS with a game-high 28 points, followed by Fink with 15 points and Daralyn Aier with a dozen markers.

Laykin German was next with five points and McKenzie LeRoy chipped in four points, while Courtney Lones and Heleigh Wilson completed the winning tally with respective efforts of two points and one point.

Wahama returns to action Monday when it hosts Belpre in a TVC Hocking contest at 7 p.m.

Wahama defenders Emma Gibbs, left, and Harley Roush battle for a loose ball with Crooksville’s Daralyn Aier (15) during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.3-WAH-Defense.jpg Wahama defenders Emma Gibbs, left, and Harley Roush battle for a loose ball with Crooksville’s Daralyn Aier (15) during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama sophomore Gracie VanMeter releases a shot attempt over a Crooksville defender during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.3-WAH-Gracie.jpg Wahama sophomore Gracie VanMeter releases a shot attempt over a Crooksville defender during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama sophomore Hannah Rose dribbles ahead of a trio of Crooksville defenders during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.3-WAH-Rose.jpg Wahama sophomore Hannah Rose dribbles ahead of a trio of Crooksville defenders during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

