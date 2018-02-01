Falcons top South Gallia, 69-51

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Good things don’t always happen in threes.

The Rebels sank 11 trifectas on Wednesday, but Miller eventually rolled to a 69-51 victory over the South Gallia boys basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Gallia County.

The visiting Falcons (10-6, 8-4 TVC Hocking) utilized the momentum of a 17-8 run in the first period to triumph over SGHS (5-11, 3-7), who suffered just its second loss in six previous contests. The Rebels also had a three-game winning streak in TVC Hocking play come to an end.

South Gallia trailed in the game until the 6:06 mark of the second period, when Austin Stapleton hit a shot from beyond the arc to put the Red and Gold ahead 19-17. The Purple and White answered with an 18-10 run to take a 35-29 lead at intermission.

The Rebels made 10-of-33 field goal attempt for 30 percent, including 7-of-13 from three-point range for 54 percent in the first half. SGHS pulled down 20 rebounds and committed just seven turnovers.

MHS converted 14-of-35 shots from the field for 40 percent, including a 4-of-12 effort for 33 percent from long distance. The Falcons cleared the glass for 18 rebounds and gave the ball away just five times.

The Red and Gold managed to cut the deficit to just four points at 39-35 with 5:18 remaining in the third period. Miller halted the SGHS rally with an 11-5 run to enter the finale with a 50-40 advantage.

The Falcons closed out the remaining eight minutes of the contest on an 19-11 run to wrap up the 18-point win.

South Gallia made 17-of-57 field goals for 29 percent, including 11-of-27 from three-point range for 41 percent. The Rebels crashed the boards for 37 rebounds and committed 14 turnovers. SGHS were also 6-of-10 from the free throw line for 60 percent.

Curtis Haner led the way with 13 markers, including two three-pointers. Stapleton scored 12 points, all coming by way of shots from beyond the arc.

Braxton Hardy also finished the night with double figures as he chipped in 11 markers, including a 5-of-6 performance from the charity stripe. Eli Ellis was next with six points, including one trifecta.

Austin Day, Bryce Nolan and Jared Burdette rounded out the scoring with three markers apiece.

Miller was 25-of-61 from the field for 41 percent, including 4-of-22 for 18 percent from long distance. The Falcons also collected 37 rebounds and had 10 turnovers. MHS shot 15-0f-19 from the charity stripe for 79 percent.

Carson Starlin finished with a game-high 24 points, including three trifectas and a 5-of-6 performance at the free throw line. Seattle Compston followed with 19 markers, including a 7-of-9 effort from the charity stripe.

Alec Eveland and Colby Bartley were next with 11 points apiece. Blaxton Cox and Drew Starling concluded the scoring for the Falcons with two points each.

The Rebels return to the hardwood on Friday as they travel to Mason, W.Va. to face Wahama in a TVC Hocking contest at 7 p.m..

South Gallia’s Braxton Hardy (1) attempts a shot against a group of Miller defenders during the second half of the Rebels’ 69-51 loss on Wednesday night in Mercerville, Ohio. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_1.31-SG-Hardy.jpg South Gallia’s Braxton Hardy (1) attempts a shot against a group of Miller defenders during the second half of the Rebels’ 69-51 loss on Wednesday night in Mercerville, Ohio. Scott Jones|OVP Sport South Gallia’s Eli Ellis (10) attempts a shot against a Miller defenders during the second half of the Rebels’ 69-51 loss on Wednesday night in Mercerville, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sport) http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_1.31-SG-Ellis.jpg South Gallia’s Eli Ellis (10) attempts a shot against a Miller defenders during the second half of the Rebels’ 69-51 loss on Wednesday night in Mercerville, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sport) Scott Jones|OVP Sport South Gallia junior Bryce Nolan (23) attempts to pass the ball against a Miller defender during the second half of the Rebels’ 69-51 loss on Wednesday night in Mercerville, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sport) http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_1.31-SG-Nolan.jpg South Gallia junior Bryce Nolan (23) attempts to pass the ball against a Miller defender during the second half of the Rebels’ 69-51 loss on Wednesday night in Mercerville, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sport) Scott Jones|OVP Sport

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

