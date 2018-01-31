Hornets sting Gallia Academy, 60-41

COAL GROVE, Ohio — They had been floating like a butterfly. Tuesday night, the Blue Devils were stung by a bee.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team had its nine-game winning streak come to an abrupt halt as host Coal Grove salvaged a season split with a 60-41 decision in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Devils (14-2, 8-2) ultimately never found any offensive rhythm against the Hornets (10-4, 6-3 OVC) as the Red and Black jumped out to an early 10-6 edge and eventually never looked back.

Cory Call kept GAHS in the game early on by scoring six of his 10 first half points in that opening frame. Zach Loveday also added a bucket in the second canto as the Blue and White were against outscored 10-6 en route to a 20-12 halftime deficit.

Justin McClelland joined both Call and Loveday with four points apiece in the third stanza as both team traded a dozen points apiece, making it a 32-24 contest headed into the finale.

CGHS netted 11-of-16 free throw attempts down the stretch as part of a 28-17 fourth quarter surge that ultimately allowed the hosts to wrap up the 19-point outcome.

Coal Grove pulled even with Gallia Academy in the season series after dropping a 59-37 decision in Centenary back on Jan. 5.

The Blue Devils made 17 total field goals — including two three-pointers — and also went 5-of-8 at the free throw line for 63 percent.

Call led the guests with a game-high 17 points, followed by Loveday with 12 points and McClelland with seven markers. Bailey Walker and Blaine Carter completed the GAHS tally with three and two points, respectively.

The Hornets made 19 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 16-of-22 at the charity stripe for 73 percent.

Sam Angelo paced CGHS with 14 points, followed by Aaron Music and Cory Borders with 11 points apiece. Jeb Jones and Alijah Roman were next with seven points each, while Damian Giles added three points.

Jordan Case, Nate Harmon and Jalen McKenzie contributed two points apiece, with Justin Hicks completing the winning tally with one point.

Gallia Academy returns to action Friday when it hosts South Point in an OVC contest at approximately 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

