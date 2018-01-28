Wahama 7th at WV Challenge

A light weekend on the mats.

The Wahama wrestling team competed at the West Virginia Class A Challenge at Ritchie County High School held Friday and Saturday, while both Meigs and Eastern took part in the annual Jimmy Wood Invitational held Saturday at New Lexington High School.

The White Falcons earned five top-five efforts and finished seventh out of 17 scoring teams with 102 points. WHS also had one weight class champion in junior Antonio Serevicz, who went 5-0 with two pinfall wins at 220 pounds.

Ethan VanMatre was the 120-pound runner-up after going 4-1 with two pinfalls. Trevor Hunt placed third at 132 pounds with a 5-1 mark and two pinfall victories.

Ethan Herdman was fourth at 152 pounds with a 4-2 record and two pinfall wins, while Christian Thomas was fifth at 182 pounds with a 5-2 weekend.

Alec Cook of Madonna won the 138-pound division and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Wrestler.

Madonna won the team championship with 214.5 points, with Greenbrier West and Ritchie County rounding out the top-three spots with respective efforts of 203.5 and 181.5 points.

Madonna led the WV ‘A’ Challenge with five weight class champions, followed by Greenbrier West with three and Ritchie County with two. The White Falcons, St. Marys, Wirt County and Tyler Consolidated also came away with a divisional champion apiece.

A total of 27 teams scored points on Saturday at the Jimmy Wood Invitational, with the Marauders and Eagles both ending up near the end of those totals. Meigs placed 25th overall with 25 points, while Eastern was 27th with 10 points.

Steven Fitzgerald was the the highest finisher from the Ohio Valley Publishing area after giving EHS a seventh-place effort at 195 pounds. Fitzgerald was 3-2 overall and earned a pinfall win.

David Robson was eighth at 160 pounds after a 2-3 effort for MHS, including two pinfall victories.

Western Brown won the team title with 275 points, followed by New Lexington (220) and Lancaster (213.5) in the top-three spots.

WBHS led all programs at the tournament with four divisional champs, while Lancaster followed with three weight class titles. Highland, Hamilton Township, Fairfield Union, Northridge, Martins Ferry, Amanda-Clearcreek and DeSales.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

