Vikings sweep South Gallia in OT, 50-47

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — It took a little extra work to end the Rebels’ run.

The South Gallia boys basketball team had its three-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday night following a 50-47 overtime setback to visiting Symmes Valley in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County.

The Rebels (4-10) found themselves in a two-possession hole after one half of play, but the hosts overcame a 30-24 deficit with a 21-15 second half run that ultimately tied things up at 45-all at the end of regulation.

The Vikings (8-7), however, got a pair of field goals from Layken Gothard in the extra session as both teams missed three free throws apiece down the stretch. SVHS ended up making a 5-2 run over the final four minutes, which wrapped up the one-possession outcome.

Symmes Valley also claimed a season sweep of SGHS after posting a 55-30 decision in Willow Wood back on Dec. 1, 2017.

The Vikings led 15-12 after eight minutes of play, then made another 15-12 second quarter run to secure a six-point cushion headed into the break.

The Rebels countered with a small 10-8 third quarter run that whittled the lead down to 38-34 headed into the finale, then Austin Stapleton scored five points as part of an 11-7 charge in the fourth — forcing a 45-all contest through 32 minutes of action.

SGHS made 19 total field goals — including four three-pointers — and also went 5-of-10 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Eli Ellis paced the Red and Gold with 15 points, followed by Curtis Haner with 14 points and Stapleton with eight markers. Braxton Hardy was next with seven points, while Jared Burdette completed the scoring with three markers.

The Vikings netted 19 total field goals — including two trifectas — and also went 10-of-17 at the charity stripe for 59 percent.

Gothard paced SVHS with a game-high 27 points, followed by Nick Klaiber and Brock Carpenter with seven markers apiece.

Hunter Adams was next with six points, while Alec Carpenter and Austin Mannon respectively completed the winning tally with two points and one point.

South Gallia returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Eastern in a TVC Hocking contest at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

