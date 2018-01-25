RVHS girls 2nd, boys 3rd at ORCAS Championships

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A quartet of championships.

The River Valley swim team won four events on Wednesday at the ORCAS Championships hosted by Shawnee State University, leading the Lady Raiders to a second place finish and the RVHS boys to a third place mark.

The RVHS girls won the 200 medley relay, while placing second in the 400 freestyle relay and eighth in the 200 freestyle relay.

The Lady Raiders’ lone individual champion was sophomore Elisabeth Moffett in the 50 freestyle, an event in which Alyssa Bennett placed 17th. In the 100 freestyle Moffett was runner up, while Julia Nutter took ninth, Bailey Bennett placed 18th and Alyssa Bennett finished 19th.

RVHS senior Alyssa Lollathin took second place in the 500 freestyle and in the 200 freestyle, with Madison Tabor taking 10th in the 200.

Fellow Lady Raiders senior Jenna Burke was second in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke, with Kenzie Baker, Natosha Rankin and Bailey Bennett finishing fifth, 12th and 13th respectively in the 100 backstroke.

Baker was third in the 100 butterfly, with Rankin taking ninth and Tabor finishing 10th. Nutter was sixth in the 100 breaststroke for River Valley.

The RVHS boys had relay teams finish second and sixth in the 400 freestyle relay, second and seventh in 200 medley relay, and sixth in the 200 freestyle relay.

The Raiders’ two first place finishes came from sophomore Ethan Cline in the 500 freestyle and junior George Rickett in the 200 individual medley. Ian Eblin was fifth in the 200 individual medley for RVHS.

Rickett placed second in the 100 backstroke, with Ryan Lollathin taking fourth and Noah Meerwinck finishing seventh. River Valley’s other runner up finish was from Will Edgar in the 100 breaststroke, an event in which Eblin placed ninth.

In the 200 freestyle Cline was third, Cole Franklin finished fifth, Ethan Browning took 11th and Chase Johnson placed 12th.

Franklin was fourth in the 100 butterfly, while Wyatt Bragg was sixth and Johnson was ninth. Ryan Lollathin was fourth in the 100 freestyle, with Edgar taking sixth and Bragg placing 11th. In the 50 freestyle Jack Farley was fifth, Browning was eight and Meerwinck took 11th.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

