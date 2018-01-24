Meigs rallies past Buckeyes, 62-57

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Maybe the Marauders shouldn’t come home.

The Meigs boys basketball team picked up its fourth consecutive road victory on Tuesday night with an impressive 62-57 come-from-behind victory over host Nelsonville-York in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Athens County.

The Marauders (4-10, 2-5 TVC Ohio) have now won two straight decisions and four of their last five outings overall, with the lone loss happening last Friday against Athens at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The Maroon and Gold — who had only eight players dress for the varsity contest — were facing a 52-45 deficit entering the fourth quarter, but the guests received seven points apiece from Weston Baer and Zach Bartrum as part of a 17-5 charge that turned a three-possession deficit into a two-possession triumph.

Free throw shooting played an important factor in the final outcome, particularly down the stretch. Meigs went 10-of-15 at the charity stripe in the finale, while the Buckeyes (5-8, 1-6) made only 3-of-10 attempts during that same span.

NYHS led 20-15 after eight minutes of play, then made a 14-13 run to secure a 34-28 cushion headed into the break.

Baer poured in 11 points during the third canto, but the hosts still won the quarter by a slim 18-17 margin that led to a seven-point edge headed into the finale.

The Marauders made 22 total field goals — including two trifectas — and also went 16-of-26 at the free throw line for 62 percent.

Baer led MHS with a game-high 30 points, followed by Bartrum with 14 points and Wyatt Hoover with 10 markers. Nick Lilly and Bobby Musser completed the winning tally with five and three points, respectively.

The Brown and Orange made 21 total field goals — including seven three-pointers — and also netted 8-of-21 charity tosses for 38 percent.

Ethan Bohyer paced NYHS with 15 points and Brayden Allen added 11 markers, followed by Jonathan Richards and Mikey Seel with nine points apiece.

Justin Perry contributed six points and Reece Robson chipped in four markers, while Keegan Wilburn completed the scoring with three points.

Meigs starts a three-game home stand on Friday when the Marauders host Vinton County in a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

