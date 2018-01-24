Grace outlasts Wildcats, 73-50

ASHTON, W.Va. — Too many missed opportunities.

The Hannan varsity boys basketball team returned to the hardwood Tuesday night as they hosted the Grace Christian in non-conference action.

The visiting Soldiers (10-3) and Wildcats (1-6) battled through a tightly-contested first period, as the visitors took a narrow 14-10 lead through eight minutes of play. GCHS, which led the contest wire-to-wire, simply rolled from there for a decisive 73-50 victory.

Despite a closely-contended initial period, Hannan fell behind by a score of 32-19 at the intermission. The Wildcats made 7-of-27 shots from the field for an average of 25 percent in the first half, included misses on all seven attempts from beyond the arc.

In contrast, the visitors made 11-of-28 field goal attempts for 39 percent, including a 2-of-11 performance from long range.

Both squads committed just six turnovers each in the game’s first half, as the Soldiers held a slight advantage in rebounds by a total of 18-17.

The game’s third quarter proved to be the most fruitful for the Blue and White as they erupted for 19 points in the period. The Wildcats made 8-of-18 attempts from the field for 44 percent, which included a 2-of-3 performance beyond the arc.

Grace Christian, however, countered with 23 points of its own to extend the lead to 55-38 as play entered the final eight minutes.

HHS was held scoreless until the 4:38 mark of the finale, as GCHS utilized a 10-0 run to further widen the deficit to 65-38.

The Soldiers dominated the glass in the game’s final frame, as well, as they collected 13 rebounds to just five by the home team.

However, HHS out rebounded the visitors on the night, with a slight advantage of 30-29.

In total, the Wildcats made 20-of-62 shots from the field for 32 percent, including 4-of-18 from downtown. HHS went 6-of-12 from the charity stripe for 50 percent.

Malachi Cade led the way for the home squad with 17 points, including two trifectas. Dalton Coleman also ended the night in double figures as he scored 16 points, including a 4-of-4 performance from the free throw line.

Devrick Burris was next with nine points, including one trifecta. Logan Nibert and Justin Powers-Cupp concluded the scoring for the Wildcats with five points and three points, respectively.

The Soldiers combined for 32-of-61 attempts from the field for 52 percent, which included 4-of-16 from long range. GCHS made 5-of-9 shots from the charity stripe for 55 percent.

Adam Childers led the way for the visitors with a game-high 32 points. Eli Foster also finished in double figures for Grace Christian, as he finished with 15 points.

Next for the Soldiers was Joe Wagoner with seven points. Tanner Purdue and Isaac Perry followed with six points and five points, respectively.

Ricky Tanner was next with four points. Jacob Skaggs and Cooper Branson concluded the scoring for the visitors with two points apiece.

The Wildcats return to action on Friday when the travel to face Rose Hill Christian at 7:30 p.m.

