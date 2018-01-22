Cook, Detty earn all-tourney honors

LANCASTER, Ohio – The University of Rio Grande men’s bowling team earned its best finish of the year and Austin Cook grabbed All-Tournament honors at Saturday’s Muskie Mash hosted by Muskingum University at Tiki Lanes.

The RedStorm led the team competition for a large portion of the day before settling for a fourth-place finish in the 14-team competition.

Spring Arbor (Mich.) won the team title, with Ancilla College and Ball State University finishing in front of the RedStorm.

Rio Grande did finish in front of the likes of Indiana University, Ohio State University, West Virginia University and Kent State.

Cook, a freshman from St. Marys, Ohio, placed sixth among all individuals with 1,076 pins over five games for a 215.2 average.

Fellow frosh Kaleb Taylor (Washington Court House, OH) narrowly missed all-tourney honors himself after toppling 1,037 pins for a 207.4 average.

On the ladies’ side, Macy Detty earned All-Tournament honors in leading the University of Rio Grande.

Detty, a freshman from Jeffersonville, Ohio, finished fifth among all individuals with 914 pins toppled over five games – a 182.8 average.

The RedStorm finished eighth among the nine participating teams.

Rio Grande returns to action next weekend at the Heartland Conference’s No. 3 and No. 4 tournaments.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

