Tomcats top Eastern, 69-55

GLOUSTER, Ohio — One quarter can ruin your entire night.

The Eastern boys basketball team saw its early lead vanish in the midst of Trimble’s 17-to-6 second quarter run, and the Tomcats cruised to a 69-55 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division victory on Friday evening in Athens County.

The Eagles (3-7, 1-6 TVC Hocking) led their host by a 13-9 clip eight minutes into play, but Trimble (6-3, 6-1) surged into a 26-19 lead by halftime.

The Tomcats extended their advantage to double digits, at 42-31, headed into the finale, outscoring the EHS by a 16-12 count in the third quarter.

Eastern poured in 24 points over the final eight minutes, but Trimble capped off the 69-55 victory with 27 points in the fourth quarter.

For the game, Eastern shot 24-of-49 (48.9 percent) from the field, including 2-of-12 (16.6 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the hosts were 21-of-40 (52.5 percent) from the field, including 7-of-14 (50 percent) from deep. At the foul line, EHS shot 5-of-10 (50 percent) and THS shot 20-of-23 (86.9 percent).

Eastern outrebounded Trimble by a 28-to-21 margin, while holding a 17-to-16 edge in assists. Both teams blocked a pair of shots, with the Tomcats earning a 6-to-2 advantage in steals. EHS turned the ball over 16 times in the contest, while the hosts gave the ball away 11 times.

Eastern senior Kaleb Hill led the guests with 14 points and seven assists, to go with a game-best two rejections. Colton Reynolds scored 11 points, Garrett Barringer added 10, while Mason Dishong had eight points and a team-best seven rebounds. Isaiah Fish and Blaise Facemyer rounded out the EHS scoring with six points apiece.

Randy Hixson led the Tomcats with team-highs of 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Bryce Richards sank a game-high four three-pointers and finished with 16 points, while Cameron Kittle contributed 13 points and six assists to the winning cause.

Max Hooper had eight points for the Tomcats, Brayden Weber added five, while Conner Wright chipped in with four. Jeremiah Brown and Sawyer Koons both scored two points, rounding out the scoring column for the hosts.

Trimble also defeated the Eagles on Dec. 8 in Meigs County, by a 61-59 clip.

Eastern will have a non-conference clash next, as the Eagles visit to Point Pleasant on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley



