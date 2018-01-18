Big weekend for area grapplers

This weekend will be a biggie for most of the high school wrestling programs in the Ohio Valley Publishing area. Point Pleasant, River Valley and Wahama will be competing at the 2018 WSAZ Invitational held Friday and Saturday at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, while Gallia Academy, Meigs and Eastern will be competing on Saturday at the 2018 John Deno Invitational held at Athens High School. Pictured above is Meigs junior David Robson as he applies a hold to an opponent at the 2017 Skyline Bowling Invitational held Dec. 30, 2017, at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

