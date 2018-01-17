OVP varsity games for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Due to the inclement weather, a handful of varsity sporting contests were postponed in the Ohio Valley Publishing area for Wednesday, Jan. 17.
Here is look at the OVP weekend schedule and the status of those contests as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The website will be updated periodically with additional information as it arrives.
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Boys Basketball
Ripley at Point Pleasant, ppd (Rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 5)
Girls Basketball
Wahama at Point Pleasant, ppd
Trimble at South Gallia, ppd
Gallia Academy at Symmes Valley, ppd
Wrestling
South Gallia, Waterford, Huntington at Eastern, 6 p.m.
Gallia Academy at Logan, ppd