OVP varsity games for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Due to the inclement weather, a handful of varsity sporting contests were postponed in the Ohio Valley Publishing area for Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Here is look at the OVP weekend schedule and the status of those contests as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The website will be updated periodically with additional information as it arrives.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Boys Basketball

Ripley at Point Pleasant, ppd (Rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 5)

Girls Basketball

Wahama at Point Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Trimble at South Gallia, ppd

Gallia Academy at Symmes Valley, 7:30

Wrestling

South Gallia, Waterford, Huntington at Eastern, 6 p.m.

Gallia Academy at Logan, 6 p.m.