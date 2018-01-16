OVP varsity games for Tuesday, Jan. 16

Due to the inclement weather, a handful of varsity sporting contests were postponed in the Ohio Valley Publishing area for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Here is look at the OVP weekend schedule and the status of those contests as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The website will be updated periodically with additional information as it arrives.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Boys Basketball

Portsmouth at Gallia Academy, 7:30

Federal Hocking at Eastern, 7:30

Trimble at South Gallia, ppd

Ripley at Point Pleasant, 7:30

Belpre at Southern, 7:30

Wahama at Waterford, 7:30

Hannan at Calvary Baptist, 7:30

Ohio Valley Christian at Parkersburg Christian, 7:30

Girls Basketball

Hannan at Calvary Baptist, 6 p.m.

Ohio Valley Christian at Parkersburg Christian, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Gallia Academy at Amanda-Clearcreek, 6 p.m.