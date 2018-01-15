Point pounds Bulldogs on Alumni Night

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A good night inside of the friendly confines of home.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team won 10 of the 14 matches on Thursday night and rolled to a 42-16 victory over visiting Athens in an Alumni Night dual at The Dungeon in Mason County.

The host Big Blacks, before a large turnout of former PPHS grapplers, claimed decisions in half of their 10 victories and also recorded a pinfall, a technical fall and a major decision to go along with two forfeit wins.

The Bulldogs also won half of their four matches by decision to go along with a major decision and a pinfall.

Sophomore Juan Marquez scored the lone pinfall win for the Red and Black after a first period takedown of Casteel at 195 pounds.

Senior Jake Roub earned a 15-0 technical fall over Ellis at 152 pounds, while Mitchell Freeman landed a 12-0 major decision against List at 126 pounds. Christopher Smith and George Smith picked up forfeit wins at 113 and 120 pounds, respectively.

Justin Cornell (106), Zac Samson (145), Clayton Hill (182), Nick Ball (220) and Jacob Muncy (285) all scored wins by decision in their respective weight classes.

Schuler landed the lone Athens pinfall with a second period takedown of Logan Southall at 160 pounds. Jackson also had a major decision over Riley Oliver at 132 pounds.

Wallace defeated Wyatt Wilson by decision at 138 pounds, while Smith beat Jacob Bryant by decision at 170 pounds.

Point Pleasant competed at the 2018 Fandetti-Richardson Brawl on Saturday in Johnson City, Tenn. Those results will be available in a later sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel.

A group photo of the returnees that came out for the 2018 Alumni Dual held Thursday night against Athens at The Dungeon in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_1.16-PP-Alumni.jpg A group photo of the returnees that came out for the 2018 Alumni Dual held Thursday night against Athens at The Dungeon in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Courtesy photo

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

