OVP sports postponements for Jan. 12-13

Due to the inclement weather, there were several varsity sporting contests postponed in the Ohio Valley Publishing area for Friday, Jan. 12.
Also, all area varsity basketball games scheduled on Saturday, Jan. 13, have been postponed.
Here is look at the OVP weekend schedule and the status of those contests as of 12:15 p.m. Saturday. The website will be updated periodically with additional information as it arrives.
— — —
Friday, Jan. 12
Boys Basketball
Southern at Wahama, ppd
Ohio Valley Christian at Hannan, ppd (Rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18)
Nelsonville-York at Meigs, ppd
Wellston at River Valley, ppd (Rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20)
Eastern at Belpre, ppd (Rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 24)
South Gallia at Miller, ppd (Rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 31)
Point Pleasant at Lincoln County, ppd (Rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24)
Girls Basketball
Ohio Valley Christian at Hannan, ppd (Rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18)
Saturday, Jan. 13
Boys Basketball
Eastern at Meigs, ppd
Washington Court House at Gallia Academy, ppd (Rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20)
Girls Basketball
Portsmouth at Gallia Academy, ppd (Rescheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20)
Point Pleasant at River Valley, ppd (Rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 13)