OVP sports postponements for Friday, Jan. 12

Due to the impending inclement weather, there are several varsity sporting contests that have been postponed in the Ohio Valley Publishing area for Friday, Jan. 12.
Also, a handful of Saturday, Jan. 13, contests have been postponed as well.
Here is look at the OVP weekend schedule and the status of those contests as of 1:30 p.m. Friday. The website will be updated periodically with additional information as it comes in.
Local schools should Contact Bryan Walters at bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com for varsity cancellations.
— — —
Friday, Jan. 12
Boys Basketball
Southern at Wahama, ppd
Ohio Valley Christian at Hannan, ppd (Rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18)
Nelsonville-York at Meigs, ppd
Wellston at River Valley, ppd (Rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20)
Eastern at Belpre, ppd
South Gallia at Miller, 7:30
Point Pleasant at Lincoln County, ppd
Girls Basketball
Ohio Valley Christian at Hannan, ppd (Rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18)
Saturday, Jan. 13
Boys Basketball
Eastern at Meigs, 7:30
Washington Court House at Gallia Academy, 7:30
Girls Basketball
Portsmouth at Gallia Academy, ppd (Rescheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20)
Point Pleasant at River Valley, ppd (Rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 13)
Wrestling
Point Pleasant at Fandetti-Richardson Brawl, Johnson City (TN) 10 a.m.
Wahama at St. Marys, 10 a.m.
Eastern at Alexander Invitational, 10 a.m.
Gallia Academy at Western Brown, 9:30