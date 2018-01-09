Locals compete at Yinger Invite

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — No champions, but plenty of successful performances.

The wrestling programs from Gallia Academy, River Valley and Meigs all took part in the 2018 Steve Yinger Invitational held Saturday at Nelsonville-York High School in Athens County.

A total of 19 teams participated in the annual event, with Steubenville coming away with top honors with seven individual champions and a winning team tally of 375.5 points. The host Buckeyes were second overall with 275.5 points, while West Jefferson placed third with 211 points.

Locally, the Blue Devils finished seventh with 150 points and the Raiders were 15th with 74 points. The Marauders placed 17th with 54 points.

GAHS earned eight top-eight efforts overall, including a trio of finishes in the top-four spots. Caleb Greenlee and Kyle Greenlee both came away with runner-up honors, while Boo Pullins landed a third-place finish.

Caleb Greenlee went 3-1 with two pinfall wins at 106 pounds, while Kyle Greenlee went 4-1 with three pinfalls at 113 pounds. Pullins was 3-2 overall and had one pinfall victory at 182 pounds.

Jason Stroud (106) and Hunter Terry (285) both came away with sixth-place finishes. Stroud went 3-2 with three pinfall wins, while Terry was also 3-2 with three pinfall victories.

Kenny Siders was eighth at 170 pounds while scoring two pinfalls and a 3-2 mark. Justin Day (132) and Bronson Carter (145) also placed eighth with identical records of 1-3, including a pinfall apiece.

RVHS had a trio of top-eight finishes, all of which ended up being top-five efforts.

Jacob Edwards placed third at 120 pounds with three pinfall wins and a 4-1 overall mark, while Eric Weber was fourth at 160 pounds with three pinfalls and a 3-2 record. Joseph Burns went 3-1 and had two pinfall victories while placing fifth at 113 pounds.

MHS had three top-eight efforts, with Griffin Buck and Wyatt Mitchell leading the way with a pair of seventh-place finishes. Buck went 2-2 with two pinfall wins at 106 pounds, while Mitchell was 1-3 overall at 220 pounds.

J.R. Hamilton was also eighth overall at 160 pounds with a 2-3 record and a single pinfall.

NYHS followed Steubenville with four weight class champions, while Jonathan Alder, Morgan and Caledonia River Valley also came away with a divisional champion apiece.

Gallia Academy and River Valley will join South Gallia on Wednesday in the Gallia County wrestling tri-match in Centenary at 5 p.m. Meigs will be at Eastern on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Steve Yinger Invitational held at Nelsonville-York High School.

Meigs freshman Griffin Buck locks in a hold on a Belpre opponent during a 106-pound match at the Skyline Bowling Invitational held Dec. 30, 2017, at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_1.9-MHS-Buck.jpg Meigs freshman Griffin Buck locks in a hold on a Belpre opponent during a 106-pound match at the Skyline Bowling Invitational held Dec. 30, 2017, at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

