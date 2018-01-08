Wahama 4th at Pat Vance Invite

NITRO, W.Va. — The Wahama wrestling team placed fourth out of 15 teams this past Friday and Saturday at the 48th annual Pat Vance Invitational held at Nitro High School in Kanawha County.

The White Falcons had a quartet of top-four efforts en route to scoring 103 points, which was 76 points off the pace set by eventual-champion St. Albans (179). Herbert Hoover (175) and Sissonville (119) respectively finished third and fourth in the overall standings.

Wahama had two weight class champions in senior Ethan Herdman and junior Antonio Serevicz. Herdman went 3-0 at 152 pounds, while Serevicz was also 3-0 at 220 pounds.

Trevor Hunt was the overall runner-up at 132 pounds with a 2-1 mark, while Jase Heckaman was 2-2 overall and placed fourth at 170 pounds.

Braden Weaver just missed the cut after finishing fifth with a 4-2 record in the heavyweight division.

Point Pleasant also sent a ‘B’ squad and finished seventh overall with 87 points. The Big Blacks also came away with four top-four efforts at the two-day event.

Christopher Smith won the 106-pound title with a 3-0 mark, while Parker Henderson was the runner-up in that same division with a 2-1 record.

Caleb Lane was second at 120 pounds with a 2-1 mark and Nazar Abbas placed fourth at 170 pounds with a 4-2 record.

St. Albans led the way with five weight class champions, followed by Herbert Hoover with three and Wahama with two. Point Pleasant ‘B’ joined Sissonville, Nitro and Riverside with one divisional title apiece.

Visit wvmat.com for complete results of the 2018 Pat Vance Invitational held at Nitro High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.