Bobcats claw past South Gallia, 67-59

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — It all came down to the second half.

Midway through Saturday’s non-conference boys basketball game in Scioto County, South Gallia and Green were tied at 33. The Bobcats outscored the Rebels by a 34-26 count after the break, however, as the hosts claimed a 67-59 victory.

South Gallia (1-8) and Green (8-4) were tied at 18 after the first quarter, and both teams marked 15 points in the second period.

The Bobcats went on a 20-to-11 third quarter run, and took a 53-44 lead into the finale. The Rebels scored 15 points over the final eight minutes, but GHS scored 14 to seal the 67-59 victory.

The Rebels — who lost starters Braxton Hardy and Curtis Haner to fouls — were led by Hardy with 26 points on nine two-point field goals, a pair of three-pointers and a 2-of-3 mark from the line. Eli Ellis also hit nine two-pointers, to go with six free throws for a total of 24 points.

SGHS senior Austin Stapleton scored six points on a trio of two-pointers, while Jared Burdette hit one trifecta and finished with three markers.

The Bobcats were led by Tanner Kimbler — who surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for his career in the win — with 26 points, 12 of which came from lone range.

Tayte Carver was next for GHS with 21 points, followed by Gage Sampson with eight. Caden Blizzard and Rylee Maynard scored five points apiece in the triumph, while Zach Huffman chipped in with two.

For the game South Gallia was 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) from the free throw line, where Green was 11-of-23 (47.8 percent).

The Rebels won’t have a chance to avenge this setback in the regular season. SGHS returns to the court on Tuesday when Waterford visits Mercerville.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.