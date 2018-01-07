Pointers top River Valley, 78-51

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — A slow start led to a bad finish.

Host South Point made a 21-4 first quarter run and ultimately never looked back on Saturday night during a 78-51 victory over the River Valley boys basketball team in a non-conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Raiders (3-8) — fresh off a 51-49 win at Nelsonville-York just 24 hours earlier — never found any offensive rhythm early on as the Pointers (3-4) stormed out to a 17-point cushion.

SPHS — which dropped a 104-81 decision to Fairland the night before — followed with a 19-14 second quarter run and took a 40-18 advantage into the break.

The Blue and Gold then made a small 20-16 spurt to start the second half for a 60-34 edge headed into the finale before ending regulation with a small 18-17 run to wrap up the 37-point outcome.

The Silver and Black made 17 total field goals — including five three-pointers — and also went 12-of-18 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Jarret McCarley led the guests with 17 points, followed by Brandon Call with 14 points and Jordan Lambert with 13 markers. Patrick Brown was next with six points, while Darian Peck and Smith completed the scoring with two points apiece.

The Pointers netted 29 total field goals — including 11 trifectas — and also went 9-of-11 at the charity stripe for 82 percent.

Tayshaun Fox paced the hosts with a game-high 26 points, followed by Austin Webb with 18 points and Douglas Shaffer with nine markers.

Jared Whitt was next with eight points, while NaKyan Turner and Dustin McCarty each contributed four points. Chance Gunther added three points, while Derek McCarty, Roger Staggs and Joel Morrison completed the winning tally with two points apiece.

River Valley returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Point Pleasant in a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

