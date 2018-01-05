GAHS lands 5 on All-OVC volleyball list

A total of a six people represented the Blue Angels on the the 2017 All-Ohio Valley Conference volleyball team, as voted on by the coaches within the eight-team league.

Gallia Academy went unbeaten (14-0) in the conference for a second straight year, picking up its third OVC title in a row. Portsmouth was second in the league standings at 11-3.

GAHS head coach Janice Rosier was named league Coach of the Year for the third consecutive season.

Gallia Academy junior Ashton Webb was named to the All-OVC first team for a second straight campaign, after earning a honorable mention spot as a freshman.

Joining Webb on the first team, are sophomores Alex Barnes and Peri Martin, both first time representatives.

Gallia Academy’s honorable mention selection was senior Grace Martin, a West Virginia State University signee who was a first team All-OVC selection as a sophomore and a junior.

2017 All-OVC Volleyball Teams

First Team

GALLIA ACADEMY: Ashton Webb, Alex Barnes, Peri Martin.

PORTSMOUTH: Aiden Fields, Allison Douthat.

IRONTON: Lexi Wise, Mc’Kenzie Creemens.

CHESAPEAKE: Natalee Hall, Karli Davis.

FAIRLAND: Emily Chapman, Kelsie Warnock.

SOUTH POINT: Rachel Wheeler.

COAL GROVE: Kasey Murphy.

ROCK HILL: Samantha Stamper.

Honorable Mention

GALLIA ACADEMY: Grace Martin.

PORTSMOUTH: Anne Marie Raies.

IRONTON: Samantha LaFon.

CHESAPEAKE: Rachel Pratt.

FAIRLAND: Bailey Roland.

SOUTH POINT: Holly Ramey.

COAL GROVE: Lauren Meyer.

Coach of the Year: Janice Rosier, Gallia Academy.

Gallia Academy sophomore Alex Barnes (5) attempts a spike in front of teammates Peri Martin (second from left), and Ashton Webb (11), during the Blue Angels’ victory over Vinton County on Oct. 18, 2017 in Centenary, Ohio. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_1.7-GA-Barnes.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Alex Barnes (5) attempts a spike in front of teammates Peri Martin (second from left), and Ashton Webb (11), during the Blue Angels’ victory over Vinton County on Oct. 18, 2017 in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

