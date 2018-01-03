Blue Angels sweep Point, 47-26

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — It didn’t look like a two-week layoff.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team made a triumphant return to the court on Tuesday night following a 47-26 decision over host Point Pleasant in a non-conference contest in Mason County.

The Blue Angels (6-4) — who last played Athens on Dec. 23 — scored the first 19 points of regulation and never looked back en route to their second straight victory.

Alex Barnes scored 10 first quarter points as the guests stormed out to a 19-2 cushion through eight minutes of play, then GAHS reeled off the next six points to secure its largest lead of the first half at 25-2.

The Lady Knights (1-9), however, countered with five consecutive points and entered halftime facing a 25-7 deficit.

Abby Cremeans scored five points as part of an 11-7 third quarter run, which allowed the Blue Angels to secure a 36-14 lead headed into the finale.

The guests also took their largest lead of the game during that third period as Ashton Webb hit a free throw with under two minutes remaining, making it a 36-11 contest.

PPHS — behind a pair of Peyton Campbell trifectas — ended regulation on a small 12-11 run, but ultimately never came closer than 19 points (42-23) following an Allison Henderson basket with 2:18 to go.

The Blue and White handed the hosts their fourth consecutive setback with the 21-point decision and also claimed a season sweep after posting a 66-34 win in Centenary back on Nov. 30, 2017.

Gallia Academy made 18 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 8-of-18 at the free throw line for 44 percent.

The Blue Angels had three players reach double figures, led by Barnes with a game-high 14 points. Cremeans was next with 11 points and Webb chipped in 10 markers.

Maddy Petro added six points, while Hunter Copley, Molly Fitzwater and Macey Siders completed the winning tally with two points apiece.

The Red and Black netted 10 total field goals — including a trio of three-pointers — and also went 3-of-4 at the charity stripe for 75 percent.

Henderson led the hosts with eight points, followed by Campbell with seven points and Morgan Miller with five markers. Lanea Cochran completed the scoring with four points.

Gallia Academy returns to Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday night when it travels to Proctorville for a 7 p.m. contest with Fairland. The Blue Angels will also host Portsmouth on Monday.

Point Pleasant traveled to Sissonville on Wednesday night and returns to action Monday when it hosts South Charleston at 7 p.m.

Gallia Academy junior Abby Cremeans, right, is guarded by Point Pleasant defenders Allison Henderson, Tristan Wilson and Hannah Smith during the first half of Tuesday night's non-conference girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Point Pleasant junior Lanea Cochran is guarded by Gallia Academy defender Maddy Petro during the first half of Tuesday night's girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

