Wayne wallops Defenders, 94-33

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — So much for gracious guests.

The visiting Wayne boys basketball team surged for 33 points over the final eight minutes on Tuesday night in Gallia County, capping off the Pioneers’ 94-33 victory over Ohio Valley Christian.

Wayne (4-4) never trailed in the game, scoring the first four points and leading 24-10 by the end of the first quarter.

The Pioneers outscored the Defenders (3-8) by an 18-to-7 clip in the second quarter, extending their lead to 42-17 by halftime.

The guests kept rolling in the second half, outscoring OVCS 19-to-7 in the third quarter and 33-to-9 in the fourth to seal the 94-33 victory.

“We need to take care of the ball,” OVCS head coach Steve Rice said. “We need a lot more effort than I saw out there tonight. We have to box out better as a team, we gave up way too many offensive rebounds. Between the turnovers and offensive rebounds we gave them 50 extra possessions and we can’t win games that way.”

For the game, Ohio Valley Christian shot 11-of-55 (20 percent) from the field, including 2-of-11 (18.2 percent) from three-point range. Meanwhile, Wayne was 36-of-82 (43.9 percent) from the field, including 12-of-31 (38.7 percent) from beyond the arc. At the free throw line, OVCS shot 9-of-19 (47.3 percent) and WHS shot 10-of-15 (66.7 percent).

The Pioneers claimed a 52-to-34 advantage in rebounds, with a 22-to-13 edge on the offensive glass. Wayne also won the turnover battle by a 23-to-11 tally, while claiming advantages of 24-to-4 in assists, 21-to-5 in steals and 7-to-4 in blocked shots.

“We schedule the public schools to help get us ready for playoffs,” Rice said. “We’re hoping to get better every game and show some improvement against these teams.”

Ohio Valley Christian junior Justin Beaver led the hosts with a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds. Beaver — responsible for the hosts’ only two triples — also led the OVCS defense with three steals and two blocks.

Bryce Gruber, Jeremiah Swab and Andrew Dubs scored two points apiece for the Defenders, while Miciah Swab and Levi Anderson both added one point. Beaver, Dubs, Anderson and Miciah Swab each recorded an assist in the setback.

The guests were led by Kameron Atkins with 19 points, followed by Zach Perry with 17 and Corey Marcum with 14. Gunner Daniels and Devin Hall both marked 10 points, Darian Maynard and Gavin Meadows scored eight each, while Tanner Owens and Hunter Watts had three apiece. Nick Bryant rounded out the WHS scoring with two points.

Maynard led Wayne on the glass with 13 rebounds, while Daniels had game-highs of 11 assists and six steals. Marcum and Braxton Wallace both blocked two shots in the triumph.

OVCS returns to action on Friday when it hosts Ironton St. Joseph.

