Locals compete at Skyline Bowling Invite

CENTENARY, Ohio — A lot of local success, but the Chieftains ultimately took home the big trophy.

The Logan wrestling team came away with top honors on Saturday at the 2017 Skyline Bowling Invitational held at Gallia Academy High School in Gallia County.

The Chieftains — who won the inaugural event in 2010 — ended Gallia Academy’s three-year reign as champions after scoring three divisional championships en route to a winning tally of 283 points.

Vinton County — which won the 2013 title — finished second overall with 237 points, with the host Blue Devils (235), Caldwell (180) and Wahama (177) rounding out the top-five spots in the 21-team field.

Besides GAHS and WHS, a handful of other Ohio Valley Publishing area squads competed with mixed results. River Valley was sixth overall with 148 points, while Eastern (96) and Meigs (40) earned respective finishes of 11th and 20th.

Gallia Academy — which had won five of the seven previous team championships — joined LHS with three weight class champions apiece, followed by the White Falcons and Caldwell with two each. The Raiders, VCHS, Belpre and Thurgood Marshall also came away with a divisional champion apiece.

The Most Outstanding Wrestler award went to Wahama junior Antonio Serevicz, who posted a perfect 5-0 mark en route to winning the 220-pound weight class. Serevicz — a Class A state qualifier in West Virginia last season — posted four pinfall victories and also scored a 12-10 triple overtime victory in the championship final.

The Blue Devils led the locals with seven top-five efforts, with Caleb Greenlee (106), Kyle Greenlee (113) and Boo Pullins (182) each earning titles in their respective weight classes.

The GAHS championship trio all went 5-0 on the day, with Caleb Greenlee earning pinfall wins in each of his five bouts. Kyle Greenlee had four pinfall wins and a 13-6 decision in his championship match, while Pullins scored three pinfall victories in wrapping up first place.

Jason Stroud placed second for the hosts at 106 pounds, going 4-1 overall with three pinfalls and a major decision. Justin Day was fourth at 132 pounds with a 3-2 mark and three pinfall wins. Kenton Ramsey (113) and Logan Griffith (220) also landed fifth place finishes for the Blue Devils.

Christian Thomas joined Serevicz as a divisional champion for the White Falcons after going 5-0 with four pinfalls at 170 pounds. Thomas also scored a 4-0 win in his championship final.

Ethan VanMatre (120), Trevor Hunt (132) and Ethan Herdman (152) all went 4-1 overall en route to third place finishes in their respective weight classes. Both Hunt and Herdman earned four pinfall wins apiece, while VanMatre had two pinfall victories and a technical fall before falling in the semifinals.

Jacob Edwards won the lone title for RVHS at 120 pounds, but the junior dropped a 12-11 decision to VanMatre in the preliminary pool before going unbeaten the rest of the way. Edwards finished the day 4-1 overall with four pinfall victories.

Nathan Michael — who lost to Thomas in the 170-pound final — placed second with a 4-1 mark, which included a pair of pinfall wins. Joseph Burns was third with a 4-1 mark — including two pinfalls, a technical fall and a major decision — at 113 pounds.

Coalton Burns went 2-2 with two pinfall wins en route to a fourth place finish at 126 pounds. Eric Weber was also fifth for RVHS at 160 pounds.

EHS landed a pair of top-five efforts at the event, with Gavin Erwin leading the way with a third place finish at 182 pounds. Erwin went 4-1 overall with three pinfall victories, while Steven Fitzpatrick was fifth at 195 pounds.

The Marauders did not have a top-five finish on the day as Brandon Justis had the best overall effort after placing seventh at 195 pounds.

Other weight class champions included Jeffery Mullinax (152), Seth Barnes (160) and Brady Garren (195) of Logan; Levi Pemberton (126) and Collin Wiley (138) of Caldwell; Ayyoub Muhammed (132) of Thurgood Marshall; Hunter Gilbert (145) of Belpre; and Tyler Congrove (285) of Vinton County.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2017 Skyline Bowling Invitational held Saturday at Gallia Academy High School.

Meigs junior Brandon Justis, right, locks in a hold on Eastern’s Steven Fitzgerald during a 195-pound match Saturday at the 2017 Skyline Bowling Wrestling Invitational held at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_1.3-MHS-Justis.jpg Meigs junior Brandon Justis, right, locks in a hold on Eastern’s Steven Fitzgerald during a 195-pound match Saturday at the 2017 Skyline Bowling Wrestling Invitational held at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Eastern senior Gavin Erwin locks in a hold on a Gallia Academy opponent during a 182-pound match Saturday at the 2017 Skyline Bowling Wrestling Invitational held at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_1.3-EHS-Erwin.jpg Eastern senior Gavin Erwin locks in a hold on a Gallia Academy opponent during a 182-pound match Saturday at the 2017 Skyline Bowling Wrestling Invitational held at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Eagles 11th, Meigs 20th at annual wrestling event

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

