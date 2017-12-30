Wahama wins hoops DH against Hannan

MASON, W.Va. — Two for the home team.

The Wahama varsity basketball programs claimed a pair of victories over Mason-county rival Hannan on Friday night during a girls-boys doubleheader held at Gary Clark Court at Wahama High School.

The Lady Falcons out together their first winning streak since the 2011-12 campaign after overcoming a 2-0 first quarter deficit before rolling to a 67-27 decision over the Lady Cats.

The White Falcons followed by leading the final 9:52 of regulation while snapping a two-game losing skid en route to a hard-fought 66-58 victory over the Wildcats.

Complete details of each contest will be available online over the weekend and also in the Tuesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel.

Wahama senior Skyler Estep releases a layup attempt between Hannan defenders Dalton Coleman (13) and Matthew Qualls (30) during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/12/web1_12.30-WAH-Estep.jpg Wahama senior Skyler Estep releases a layup attempt between Hannan defenders Dalton Coleman (13) and Matthew Qualls (30) during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Hannan junior Josie McCoy (2) dribbles toward the basket while being defended by Wahama’s Emma Gibbs during the second half of Friday night’s girls basketball contest in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/12/web1_12.30-HAN-McCoy.jpg Hannan junior Josie McCoy (2) dribbles toward the basket while being defended by Wahama’s Emma Gibbs during the second half of Friday night’s girls basketball contest in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)