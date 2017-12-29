Lady Tornadoes trounce East, 49-10

SCIOTOVILLE, Ohio — Sending 2017 out in style.

In its final game before the new year, the Southern girls basketball team stormed to a 49-10 victory over non-conference host East on Thursday evening in Scioto County.

The Lady Tornadoes (2-6) sank 10 field goals in the opening eight minutes of the game and led 21-6 at the end of the first quarter. Southern shut out its host in the second stanza, stretching the advantage to 29-6 by halftime.

The Purple and Gold outscored East by a 11-to-4 count in the third quarter and headed into the fourth with a 40-10 lead.

The guests pitched another shut out in the finale, capping off the 49-10 victory with a 9-0 run.

As a team, the Lady Tornadoes recorded 26 rebounds, 18 steals, four assists and one blocked shot, while turning the ball over 10 times.

Nine Lady Tornadoes marked in the scoring column, led by sophomore Phoenix Cleland with 17 points on eight field goals and one free throw. SHS senior Paige VanMeter had six points in the win, Josie Cundiff and Shelbi Dailey both chipped in with five, while Baylee Wolfe, Lauren Lavender and Bailee Floyd were responsible for four points apiece.

Jaiden Roberts tallied three points for the victors, while Sydney Cleland contributed one point to the winning cause.

Wolfe led the guests on the glass with seven rebounds, followed by Phoenix Cleland with five. Roberts and Wolfe both assisted on a pair of buckets, while VanMeter earned the Lady Tornadoes only rejection. Phoenix Cleland also led the SHS defense with five steals, while Roberts came away with four steals.

Grace Smith led the Lady Tartans with four points, followed by Ali Escamillia, Kyleigh Hunnicutt and Shayla Rosenogle with two each.

East and Southern aren’t scheduled to meet again this season. The Lady Tornadoes will resume Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play on Thursday at Eastern.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100

