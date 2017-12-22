Point grapplers win Wirt County tri-match

ELIZABETH, W.Va. — A positive road trip.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team posted a pair of big victories over Wirt County and Berkeley Springs on Thursday night in a tri-match held at Wirt County High School.

The Big Blacks went 22-6 overall and had 13 pinfall wins between the two head-to-head duals, and both contests resulted in wins of at least 33 points.

The Red and Black were dominant against defending Class A champion WCHS after going 13-1 en route to a 72-6 victory, then Point scored a 9-5 mark against BSHS while claiming a 54-21 triumph.

PPHS coach John Bonecutter was pleased with the results of the night and he hopes his squad can take some of that momentum into their next bout in Wheeling a week from now.

“I felt we started a little slow against Berkeley Springs, but our kids wrestled really well against a quality team in Wirt County,” Bonecutter said. “Hopefully we can carry the momentum from tonight into the Wheeling Park Duals next week.”

Point Pleasant scored eight pinfall wins against Wirt County and had another five pinfalls versus Berkeley Springs. The Big Blacks also had 17 total competitors between the two duals, with 11 going unbeaten — including eight with perfect 2-0 marks.

Mitchell Freeman (126), Jake Roub (152) and Juan Marquez (195) each scored a pair of pinfall wins in their respective matches, while Isaac Short (113), Wyatt Stanley (220) and Jacob Muncy (285) also went 2-0 with a pinfall win and a forfeit apiece.

Caleb Lane (120) had a pinfall victory and also scored a 15-0 technical fall against WCHS. Riley Oliver was also 2-0 after a pair of forfeit wins at 132 pounds.

Justin Cornell (106) and Logan Southall (160) both had a pinfall win in their only matches, while Christopher Smith landed a 9-1 major decision against WCHS at 106 pounds.

Wyatt Wilson (138) went 1-1 and had a pinfall victory, and Zac Samson (145) was 1-1 with a 9-2 decision against the hosts. Clayton Hill also went 1-1 overall at 182 pounds.

Colton Carr (160), Nazar Abass (170) and Jacob Bryant (170) all went 0-1 in their respective divisions.

Wirt County ended up finishing second after posting a 37-28 victory over Berkeley Springs.

Point Pleasant returns to action on Thursday and Friday during the 2017 Wheeling Park Duals held at WesBanco Arena.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.