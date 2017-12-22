Lady Buckeyes bounce River Valley, 81-46

BIDWELL, Ohio — So much for gracious guests.

The River Valley girls basketball team fell to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Nelsonville-York by a 81-46 final tally on Thursday evening in Gallia County.

The Lady Buckeyes (6-2, 3-1 TVC Ohio) led RVHS (0-8, 0-4) by a 27-14 count after a fast-paced first quarter. The Lady Raiders were outscored by a 20-to-11 clip in second stanza, as Nelsonville-York extended its advantage to 47-25 by halftime.

The Orange and Brown went on an 18-to-11 run in the third quarter, stretching the lead to 29 points, at 65-36. Over the final eight minutes, NYHS outscored the Silver and Black by a 16-to-10 clip, sealing the 81-46 victory.

The Lady Raiders were led by junior Kelsey Brown, who scored 15 points on six field goals and a trio of free throws. RVHS sophomore Kaylee Gillman scored 12 points, half of which came from beyond the arc, while junior Cierra Roberts hit one three-pointer and finished with five points.

Beth Gillman had four points in the setback, Carly Gilmore and Jaden Neal each added three, while Jordan Garrison and Kaylee Tucker finished with two points apiece for the hosts.

The Lady Raiders shot 7-of-16 (43.8 percent) from the free throw line, where NYHS was 19-of-30 (63.3 percent).

Nelsonville-York was led by Jessie Addis with 25 points, followed by Mary Kate McCulloch with 15 and Kyla Henderson with 13. Haley Hurd scored 12 points for the victors, Joscelyn Heller added seven, while Grace Sinnott and Ashleigh Cantrell finished with six and three points respectively. Addis and Heller each made a three-pointer in the contest.

The Silver and Black will have a chance to avenge this setback on Jan. 29 at NYHS.

The Lady Raiders will be back in action on Dec. 28 when Oak Hill visits Bidwell.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

