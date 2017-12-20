Spartans hold off River Valley, 55-46

ALBANY, Ohio — The Spartans’ start made all the difference.

The Alexander boys basketball team doubled up Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest River Valley in the first half on Tuesday night at ‘The Alley’, and the hosts held on for a 55-46 victory to remain unbeaten in the league.

The Raiders (2-6, 1-3 TVC Ohio) — who entered play with a two-game winning streak — fell behind by just four points, at 12-8, after one quarter of play. However, Alexander (5-1, 4-0) went on a 18-to-7 run in the second quarter, making its lead 30-15 at halftime.

RVHS held the Spartans to just eight points in the third quarter, as the Raiders trimmed their deficit to 10 points, at 38-28, with one quarter to play.

The Raider offense saved its best for last, scoring 18 points in the finale, but AHS poured in 17 to cap off the 55-46 victory.

RVHS senior Jarret McCarley led the guests with 18 points, on a trio of three-pointers, three two-pointers and a 3-of-4 performance from the free throw line. Layne Fitch made one three-pointer en route to nine points, while Kyle Coen finished with eight markers.

Jordan Lambert had six points for the Silver and Black, while Patrick Brown and Chase Caldwell rounded out the Raider scoring with three and two points respectively.

Dylan Mecum led the Spartans with 11 points, followed by Ryan Davidson with nine and J.K. Kearns with eight. Kam Riley and Caleb Terry scored seven points apiece in the win, while Luke Kish and Matt Brown had six each. Luke Chapman rounded out the victors’ total with one marker.

From the free throw line, RVHS shot 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) and AHS was 9-of-17 (52.9 percent).

The Raiders and Spartans are scheduled to clash again on Jan. 26 in Bidwell.

River Valley returns to action on Friday at Gallia Academy.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

