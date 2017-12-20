Point Pleasant avenges Dots, 59-54

POCA, W.Va. — A real sign of growth.

After suffering a 33-point loss in its home opener two weeks ago, the Point Pleasant boys basketball team exacted a little revenge on host Poca Tuesday night following a 59-54 victory in a non-conference matchup in Putnam County.

The Big Blacks (1-2) — who boast a 12-man roster that consists of only one senior — snapped a two-game losing skid in a most-impressive fashion, as the guests put together four quality quarters and had seven different players reach the scoring column in a 38-point turnaround.

Hunter Bush scored 10 points in the opening frame, but the Dots (1-3) won the opening period by a small 18-17 margin. PPHS, however, got four points from Malik Butler as part of a slim 9-8 second quarter run that tied the game at 26-all headed into the intermission.

The Red and Black made their big charge in the third canto as the guests went on a 14-9 run that resulted in a 40-35 lead headed into the finale.

Point Pleasant had five different players score in both the third and fourth frames, and both squads scored 19 points down the stretch to wrap up the five-point triumph.

The Big Blacks made 18 total field goals — including eight trifectas — and also went 15-of-25 at the free throw line for 60 percent.

PPHS had three players reach double figures, with Bush leading the way with 15 points. Braxton Yates was next with 11 points, while Butler contributed 10 markers — including a pair of big three-pointers in the fourth.

Trace Derenberger chipped in eight points and Camron Long added seven markers, while Kade Oliver and Casey Lowery completed the winning tally with respective efforts of five and three points.

PHS netted 19 total field goals — including three three-pointers — and also went 13-of-21 at the charity stripe for 62 percent. Poca also had four players reach double digits, but that was the only scoring that Dots received.

Bronson Skeens poured in a game-high 19 points, followed by Ethan Payne with 14 points and Mitchell Hoffman with 11 markers. Noah Luikart completed the scoring with 10 points.

Point Pleasant — which dropped a 74-41 decision to Poca back on Dec. 5 — traveled to Nitro Wednesday night and returns to action next Thursday (Dec. 28) when it hosts Winfield at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters

