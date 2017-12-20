Tornadoes outlast Miller, 72-66 OT

RACINE, Ohio — Overtime seems to be Tornado time.

The Southern boys basketball team picked up its second overtime victory of the season on Tuesday evening in Meigs County, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Miller by a 72-66 tally after scoring 15 points in the four-minute extra session.

The Tornadoes (5-1, 3-1 TVC Hocking) fell behind 21-6 after eight minutes of play, but outscored the Falcons (4-1, 3-1) by a 13-7 clip in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to single digits, at 28-19, by halftime.

Southern poured in 19 points in the third period, outscoring the guest by three points to make the MHS lead 44-37 headed into the fourth.

The Falcons scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, but the hosts rallied for 20 points, including nine from the free throw line.

Tied at 57, the Tornadoes outscored MHS by a 15-to-9 clip in overtime, hitting nine free throws to seal the 72-66 victory.

For the game, Southern shot 23-of-63 (36.5 percent) from the field, including 4-of-27 (14.8 percent) from three-point range. Meanwhile, Miller made 24-of-55 (43.6 percent) field goal attempts, including 9-of-23 (39.1 percent) three-point tries. From the charity stripe, SHS shot 22-of-34 (64.7 percent) and MHS shot 9-of-21 (42.6 percent).

Collectively, the Tornadoes outrebounded MHS by a 45-to-34 clip, including 16-to-12 on the offensive glass. SHS also held advantages of 20-to-13 in assists and 9-to-2 in steals, but the Falcons won the turnover battle by a 17-to-13 tally.

Weston Thorla led the victors with 23 points on seven free throws, five two-pointers and a pair of trifectas. Brayden Cunningham also hit two three-pointers, while sinking 8-of-8 foul shots to finish with 14. Dylan Smith scored 12 points in the win, all of which came after halftime.

Austin Baker and Jensen Anderson both contributed eight points to the Tornado cause, while Trey McNickle chipped in with seven.

On the glass, the Purple and Gold were led by Cunningham with 11 rebounds and Baker with 10. Thorla and Smith tied for a team-high with three assists each, with Thorla also picking up a game-best three steals.

Carson Starlin and Colby Bartley led the Falcons with 17 points apiece, making four and two triples respectively. Seattle Compston finished with 13 points for the guests, Colin Pargeon chipped in with 11, while Blayton Cox scored six and Levi VanBibber added two.

Southern will go for the season sweep of the Falcons on Jan. 30 in Hemlock.

The Tornadoes return to the court on Friday when they host reigning league champion Waterford.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

