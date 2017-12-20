Dragons burn Gallia Academy, 97-50

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — It was literally over at halftime.

Host Fairland shot 51 percent from the field and scored 52 points in the first half Tuesday night en route to an overwhelming 97-50 victory over the Gallia Academy boys basketball team in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

It was a battle of unbeatens, but the Dragons (5-0, 3-0 OVC) left little suspense to the final outcome after storming out to a 37-12 first quarter advantage before both teams played to a 15-all tie in the second frame — allowing FHS to secure a 52-27 advantage at the break.

The visiting Blue Devils (5-1, 2-1) were never able to inch any closer as the Green and White received a dozen points from Isaiah Howell as part of 29-17 third quarter run that gave FHS a commanding 81-44 cushion headed into the finale. Fairland closed regulation on 16-6 charge to wrap up the 47-point triumph.

The Blue and White made 20 total field goals — including a single trifecta — and also went 9-of-11 at the free throw line for 82 percent.

GAHS had three players reach double figures, with Justin Peck leading the way with 17 points. Zach Loveday was next with 13 points, while Evan Wiseman chipped in 10 markers.

Logan Blouir was next with four points, with Caleb Henry, Cory Call and Bailey Walker completing the scoring with two points apiece.

The Dragons netted 35 total field goals — including 11 three-pointers — and also went 16-of-21 at the free throw line for 76 percent.

Howell led the hosts with a double-double effort of 28 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Luke Thomas with 27 points and Ty Staten with 17 markers. Matt Mondlak and Keedrick Cunningham were next with respective efforts of seven and six points.

Kollin Van Horn and Ty Wilcoxon added five points apiece, while Ian Chinn completed the winning tally with two markers.

Gallia Academy completes the 2017 portion of its regular season schedule on Friday when it hosts River Valley in a non-conference contest at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

