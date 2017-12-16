Lady Defenders net first win

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Defenders indeed.

The Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team held visiting Parkersburg Christian to just seven field goals on Friday in Gallia County, as the Lady Defenders picked up a 25-15 victory for their first win of the year.

OVCS (1-5) trailed the 4-3 after eight minutes of play, but the Lady Knights were scoreless in the second quarter. The hosts scored four points in the second period and headed into the half with a 7-4 lead.

Both offenses enjoyed their best quarter of the night in the third, with the Blue and Gold claiming a 10-9 edge to extended their lead to 17-13 headed into the finale.

Over the final eight minutes, OVCS outscored its guest by an 8-2 count, sealing the 25-15 triumph.

For the game, Ohio Valley Christian shot 9-of-46 (19.6 percent) from the field, including 3-of-15 (20 percent) from beyond the arc. From the free throw line, OVCS was 4-of-10 (40 percent).

Collectively, the Lady Defenders recorded 10 defensive rebounds, 12 offensive rebounds, five assists and 21 steals. OVCS only committed 11 turnovers in the win.

The Lady Defenders were led by Kristen Durst with 10 points on four field goals, including two three-pointers. Emily Childers was next with nine points on a pair of two-pointers, two free throws and one trifecta. Olivia Neal and Makala Sizemore sank a two-pointer apiece for the hosts, while Lauren Ragan and Cori Hutchison both finished with one point.

Durst and Ragan tied for a team-high with six rebounds apiece, Childers had a game-best nine steals, while Ragan dished out a team-best three assists.

Taylor Marks had a team-best five points for the guests, while hitting Parkersburg Christian’s only three-pointer. Willow Walker and LouMasi Lott contributed four points apiece to the PCS cause, while Kaeli Vannoy added two points.

OVCS will try to sweep the Lady Knights on Jan. 16 in Parkersburg. The Blue and Gold will be back in action on Tuesday at Rose Hill Christian.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

