Blue Devils pound Ironton, 70-46

CENTENARY, Ohio — Keeping a good thing going.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team had nine players reach the scoring column and remained unbeaten this season following a convincing 70-46 victory over visiting Ironton on Friday night in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils (5-0, 2-0 OVC) were dominant from the opening tip-off, as the hosts stormed out to a 15-8 first quarter advantage and ultimately never looked back.

The Blue and White received five points from Cory Call and also got four points apiece from both Zach Loveday and Evan Wiseman in the opening frame while building a seven-point cushion, but the Fighting Tigers (1-3, 0-2) answered with seven points from Ethan Wilson during a small 9-7 second period run to enter the break trailing 22-17.

From there, it was all Blue Devils — as the hosts put together a pair of 24-point quarters down the stretch while scoring more points after halftime than IHS managed in the entire contest.

Justin McClelland tallied nine points in the third canto as GAHS had six different players score as part of a 24-8 surge, giving Gallia Academy a comfortable 46-25 cushion headed into the finale.

Loveday hit 7-of-8 free throw attempts and had 11 points down the stretch as the Blue Devils closed regulation on a 24-21 run to wrap up the 24-point outcome.

The Blue and White hit 22 total field goals — including five three-pointers — and also went 21-of-29 at the free throw line for 72 percent.

Loveday led the hosts with 19 points, followed by McClelland with 11 points and Call with 10 markers. Wiseman was next with nine points and Caleb Henry added seven markers to the winning cause.

Gage Harrison chipped in six points and Justin Peck had four points, while Kaden Thomas and Logan Blouir completed the winning tally with two points apiece.

Ironton netted 15 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 10-of-17 at the free throw line for 59 percent.

Wilson led the Tigers with a game-high 23 points, followed by Kyle Adkins with 15 points and Reid Carrico with four markers. Ayden Barnes and Ryan Payne completed the scoring with respective efforts of three points and one point.

Gallia Academy returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Proctorville for an OVC matchup with Fairland.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.