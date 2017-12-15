South Point slips past Blue Angels, 56-42

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Thankfully, the week is over.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team dropped its third straight game on Thursday evening in Lawrence County, as Ohio Valley Conference host South Point topped the Blue Angels by a 56-42 tally.

In the opening quarter, the Blue Angels (4-3, 1-3 OVC) hit four field goals, including one three-pointer, en route to nine points. The Lady Pointers began the night with their best offensive performance of the night, however, scoring 21 points on the strength of five trifectas in the opening stanza.

With its best offensive quarter of the night, Gallia Academy outscored its host by a 14-12 clip in the second, cutting the margin to 33-23 by halftime.

South Point got one of those points back in the third quarter, outscoring the guests by a 10-9 count to make the advantage 43-32 headed into the finale. The Lady Pointers capped off their 56-42 victory with a 13-to-10 fourth quarter run.

From the free throw line, GAHS shot 7-of-18 (38.9 percent) and SPHS shot a perfect 8-of-8.

Gallia Academy sophomore Alex Barnes led the guests with 15 points on six field goals and a trio of foul shots. Ashton Webb sank the Blue Angels lone three-pointer and finished with 11 points on five field goals. GAHS freshmen Maddy Petro and Ryelee Sipple scored five points apiece in the setback, Arianna Jordan contributed four points to the Blue Angel cause, while Macey Siders finished with two markers.

SPHS senior Leah Lawson led the victors with 15 points, followed by Emilee Whitt and Madison Kearns with 14 apiece. Maddie Khounlavong had nine points in the win, while Ashley Perkey and Jaden Howard scored two points apiece.

Kearns drained four shots from beyond the arc, Whitt made a pair of trifectas, while Lawson and Khounlavong made a three-pointer apiece.

The Blue Angels will aim to avenge this loss on Jan. 29 when these teams meet in Centenary.

Gallia Academy — which won’t play another league game until 2018 — returns to action at home against Jackson on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

