It’s go time for The Herd

Marshall will be looking for its sixth straight bowl victory on Saturday when it faces Colorado State in the 2017 Gildan New Mexico Bowl at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Thundering Herd (7-5) will be making their fifth bowl appearance under eighth-year Doc Holliday, and the Green and White will be aiming to improve to 5-0 under Holliday while appearing in the program’s first-ever bowl game in the Land of Enchantment State. The Rams (7-5) have lost three straight bowl appearances, but own a 2-0 record all-time in the New Mexico Bowl. Kick-off is scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/12/web1_12.15-MU-Keion.jpg