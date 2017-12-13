Bulldogs outlast Meigs, 54-45

THE PLAINS, Ohio — It took the Bulldogs three quarters, but they finally figured out how to stymie the Marauder offense.

The Meigs boys basketball team was held to just seven points over the final eight minutes of Tuesday night’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division showdown in McAfee Gymnasium, as host Athens picked up a 54-45 victory for its second straight win.

In the opening stanza, the Marauders (0-6, 0-1 TVC Ohio) outscored Athens (2-3, 2-0) by a 14-10 clip, with MHS sophomores Weston Baer and Bobby Musser posting eight and six points respectively in the period.

The Maroon and Gold scored 10 points in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs surged for 18 and went into the half with a 28-24 advantage.

The Marauders regained the edge, at 38-37, outscoring AHS by a 14-9 count in the third quarter, with Baer scoring eight and Zach Bartrum marking six in the period.

In the fourth quarter, Meigs managed a trio of two-pointers and one free throw, making it the only period the Marauders didn’t hit a three-pointer in. Athens capped off the 54-45 victory with 18 points in the last canto, with Elijah Williams accounting for half of the Bulldogs’ fourth quarter total.

Despite being held scoreless for the final eight minutes, Baer led the MHS offense with 22 points, coming on five three-pointers, a trio of two-pointers and one free throw. Bartrum hit four field goals and a pair of free throws for his total of 10 points, while Musser finished with six points on a trio of two-pointers.

Cooper Darst marked four points for the Marauders, coming on a pair of fourth quarter two-pointers. The Meigs offense was rounded out by Austin Mahr and Jake Roush with two points and one point respectively.

Williams led the AHS offense with 14 points, followed by Dalton Cozart with 13 and Eli Chubb with 12. Logan Maxfield scored nine points for the victors, while Justin Hynes finished with seven points. Cozart had a trio of three-pointers for Athens, Chubb drained two trifectas, while Williams made one from beyond the arc.

The Marauders will look to avenge this setback on Jan. 19 when the Bulldogs visit Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

MHS continues TVC Ohio play on Friday at River Valley, for the Marauders’ fifth of six straight games away from Meigs County.

By Alex Hawley

