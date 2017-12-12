Alexander tops Lady Raiders, 84-26

BIDWELL, Ohio — Visiting Alexander hit 10 three-pointers and led wire-to-wire on Monday night during an 84-26 victory over the River Valley girls basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Gallia County.

The Lady Spartans (3-1, 1-1 TVC Ohio) came out firing as the Red and White hit a dozen field goals — including two trifectas — in the opening eight minutes while building a commanding 26-10 first quarter advantage.

The host Lady Raiders (0-5, 0-1) were never closer the rest of the way as AHS hit five more three-pointers and tacked on another five free throws during a 20-5 surge, allowing the guests to take a sizable 46-15 cushion into the break.

Alexander followed with a 25-8 third quarter surge to increase its lead out to 71-23, then ended regulation on a 13-3 run that ultimately wrapped up the 58-point outcome.

The Silver and Black produced 12 total field goals — all two-point field goals — and also went 2-of-8 at the free throw line for 25 percent.

Kelsey Brown paced RVHS with a dozen points, with six of those coming in both the first and third frames.

Beth Gillman was next with six points, while Hannah Jacks and Jaden Neal respectively added four and three points. Carly Gilmore completed the scoring with one point.

The Lady Spartans made 32 total field goals and also went 10-of-21 at the charity stripe for 48 percent.

Rachel Richardson led AHS with a game-high 25 points, followed by Kena Rice with 21 points and Makayla Trout with nine markers. Mallory Rankin and Jadyn Mace also chipped in eight and six points, respectively.

Erin Scurlock was next with five points and Kristin Taylor added four points. Sydney Bolin and Taylor Meadows each contributed two markers, while Karsyn Raines and Emma Brooks completed the scoring with a point apiece.

River Valley travels to Meigs on Thursday for another TVC Ohio contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

